Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas

House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas

Save
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok

House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingHouse of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Sink, BeamHouse of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Artigas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Amazonas Pedras, Impacta Brasil, MR Marcenaria, Manoel Vieira e equipe, Oficina Tucambira, Pau Pau, Polysistem, utton Company
  • Team: Marco Artigas (autor) João Rodrigues de Lucca (colaborador)
  • Landscape: Rose Sano
  • Wood Structure: Estamade
  • Reinforced Concrete And Metal Structure: Gerson
  • Construction: Engeark
  • Aluminum Frames: Brigato Esquadrias de Alumínio
  • Wooden Frames: Leonhardt Móveis e Decorações
  • City: Sao Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Moving to a house, having contact with the land, enjoying plenty of natural light and ventilation, and being able to accommodate future transformations in life. The Casa da Travessa was born from these requests, which reflect both the period of isolation caused by the pandemic and the deep-rooted desires of its inhabitants. The response we gave to this project came from balancing these desires with what we believe architecture to be at this moment (2023-24). We sought to design a house that breathes, both through its interior/exterior relationship and the use of materials.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pedro Kok

The basic concept of the project was to insert new wooden elements- structural and sealing- into the internal and external spaces of the house. Where there were new openings, they would be marked with translucent elements.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, Lighting
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Image 28 of 32
Project Plan
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Brick
© Pedro Kok

The first decision was to incorporate the old garage as an internal area of the house. The area previously intended for cars was transformed into the access garden, with various species of plants. The structure of this space is made of garapeira wood, wrapped in corrugated alveolar polycarbonate, fixed with aluminum frame sets, providing a space of multiple sensations.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pedro Kok

In this same area is the staircase leading to the bedroom floor. The transition from the social area to the intimate area is made through an intermediate space, with a mix of solid garapeira wood flooring and perforated metal sheet, which allows you to see the garden on the lower floor and the front door, as well as being permeated by natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Image 10 of 32
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Image 32 of 32
Sketch
Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Sink, Beam
© Pedro Kok

The bedroom wing is organized by a central wood frame structure that supports the entire technical area of the house, as well as defining the two bathrooms of the smaller bedrooms and the wardrobe of the master bedroom. The bathroom of this master bedroom occupies the roof of the old laundry room, expanding the area of the house. It is fully lit by the double polycarbonate facade.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Pedro Kok

The annex is an extension of the grassy area. Completely open, it was constructed with more weather-resistant materials, using masonry and exposed reinforced concrete. Its roof is a garden, improving the microclimate of the area and beautifying the view from the bedrooms and the building attached to the back of the house. Finally, the exterior part of the house and its relationship with the street: the possibility of seeing a city where houses have no walls. Of course, we are aware of the privileged situation of being in a village, but it still allows us to dream of a less individual and imprisoned future.

Save this picture!
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas - Image 25 of 32
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio Artigas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas" [Casa da Travessa / Estúdio Artigas] 22 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025823/house-of-the-alley-estudio-artigas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags