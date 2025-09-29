House Tao / HW Studio

-
Architects: HW Studio
- Area: 472 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Hugo Tirso Domínguez, César Belio, Gustavo Quiroz
-
Lead Architect: Rogelio Vallejo Bores
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Architects: Oscar Didier Ascencio Castro, Nik Zaret Cervantes Ordaz
- Team: Juan Pablo Camacho Ayala
- Structural Engineering: ARGA Constructora
- Construction: COMAQSO
- Clients: Gustavo Quiroz, Cynthia Rosaura Sandoval
- City: Puerto Vallarta
- Country: Mexico
Some houses are not designed: they are remembered. Casa Tao was not born from technical lines, but from the silent memory of those who inhabit it. It is a house that does not aim to respond to an image, but to a life. Or rather: to a way of living.