Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Casa Luna / iHouse estudio

Casa Luna / iHouse estudio

Save

Casa Luna / iHouse estudio - Image 2 of 34Casa Luna / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Luna / iHouse estudio - Image 4 of 34Casa Luna / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, CourtyardCasa Luna / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Extension
Punta Ballena, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Lanzi, Agustin Sica
  • Lead Architects: Andres Garcia, Marcelo Mederos, Agustín Sica, Mateo Arjona
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Luna / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, Courtyard
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Flor was commissioned by a friend of the studio, Nacho Mazzini, proud owner of the "yellow house with a round window" built in 2021. Fascinated by the use of that home and attentive to the evolution of his family dynamics, he wished to add a new module on the adjoining plot next to his first iHouse, located in Punta Ballena near the Arboretum. The intention was to create an intimate and reflective pavilion—a space for contemplation—while avoiding the challenges of building a traditional house directly beside his current home.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
iHouse estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUruguay
Cite: "Casa Luna / iHouse estudio" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033544/casa-luna-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags