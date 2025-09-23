Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. At the untamed confluence of the Paraná River and the Uruguay River, where the waters flow into the vast Río de la Plata, a singular commission is established. The landscape, a symphony of wetlands and scattered jungle green, evokes the unknown: a primordial nature accessible only by waterway and living under the constant threat of floods. Here, architecture does not seek to disappear but to assert itself; not to go unnoticed, but to engage in dialogue with the organic power of the place.