World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cabins & Lodges
  Argentina
  Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto

Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto

Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, WoodCabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamCabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - Image 4 of 26Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges
Dique Luján, Argentina
  • Architects: Matías Cosenza Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bruto Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FV, ferrum
  • Lead Architect: Matías Cosenza
Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Bruto Studio

Text description provided by the architects. At the untamed confluence of the Paraná River and the Uruguay River, where the waters flow into the vast Río de la Plata, a singular commission is established. The landscape, a symphony of wetlands and scattered jungle green, evokes the unknown: a primordial nature accessible only by waterway and living under the constant threat of floods. Here, architecture does not seek to disappear but to assert itself; not to go unnoticed, but to engage in dialogue with the organic power of the place.

Matías Cosenza Arquitecto
Wood

Wood

Cite: "Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto" [Cabaña en el Delta de Buenos Aires, Palito Caso 5 / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto] 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034257/cabin-in-the-buenos-aires-delta-matias-cosenza-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

