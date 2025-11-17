Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim

-
Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim
- Area: 946 m²
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Collaborators: Breno Sá, Ícaro Cordaro, Igor Helian, Luis Cunha, Rodrigo Carvalho, Tamar Firer, Victória Liz Cohen
- Interiors: Cristina Rogozinski + UNA Barbara e Valentim
- Structure: CROSSLAM Brasil - Estruturas de Madeira Engenheirada
- Construction: Abaeté Construtora e Incorporadora
- Lighting: Ricardo Heder
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Between the river and the sea, on the southern coast of Bahia, the Modular Bahia project proposes a contemporary tropical retreat, sensitive to the local territory and climate. Developed by UNA barbara e valentim, the project combines industrialized solutions with bioclimatic strategies - responding precisely to environmental conditions and the desire for a more landscape-integrated occupation.