Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim

+ 36

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Collaborators: Breno Sá, Ícaro Cordaro, Igor Helian, Luis Cunha, Rodrigo Carvalho, Tamar Firer, Victória Liz Cohen

Interiors: Cristina Rogozinski + UNA Barbara e Valentim

Structure: CROSSLAM Brasil - Estruturas de Madeira Engenheirada

Construction: Abaeté Construtora e Incorporadora

Lighting: Ricardo Heder

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Between the river and the sea, on the southern coast of Bahia, the Modular Bahia project proposes a contemporary tropical retreat, sensitive to the local territory and climate. Developed by UNA barbara e valentim, the project combines industrialized solutions with bioclimatic strategies - responding precisely to environmental conditions and the desire for a more landscape-integrated occupation.