Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges
Brazil
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Collaborators: Breno Sá, Ícaro Cordaro, Igor Helian, Luis Cunha, Rodrigo Carvalho, Tamar Firer, Victória Liz Cohen
  • Interiors: Cristina Rogozinski + UNA Barbara e Valentim
  • Structure: CROSSLAM Brasil - Estruturas de Madeira Engenheirada
  • Construction: Abaeté Construtora e Incorporadora
  • Lighting: Ricardo Heder
  • Country: Brazil
Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 6 of 41
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Between the river and the sea, on the southern coast of Bahia, the Modular Bahia project proposes a contemporary tropical retreat, sensitive to the local territory and climate. Developed by UNA barbara e valentim, the project combines industrialized solutions with bioclimatic strategies - responding precisely to environmental conditions and the desire for a more landscape-integrated occupation.

About this office
UNA Barbara e Valentim
Office

Wood

Cite: "Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim" [Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim] 17 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035950/modular-bahia-una-barbara-e-valentim> ISSN 0719-8884

