World
Arajara House / Lins Arquitetos Associados

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Arajara, Brazil
  Category: Houses
  Architects In Charge: George Lins, Cintia Lins
  Project Team: Thais Menescal, Beatriz Bezerra
  Clients: VT
  Engineering: Paulo Miranda
  Landscape Architects: Lins Arquitetos
  City: Arajara
  Country: Brazil
© Joana França
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Arajara district of Barbalha, in the Cariri region of Ceará, the Arajara Residence sensitively integrates into the natural context of the Chapada do Araripe — an area known for its lush vegetation, mild climate, and historical vocation as a summer destination. The project values the pre-existing conditions of the territory, both natural and cultural, resulting in architecture that combines constructive simplicity, environmental comfort, and the appreciation of local materials.

"Arajara House / Lins Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Arajara / Lins Arquitetos Associados] 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

