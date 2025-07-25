Arajara House / Lins Arquitetos Associados

+ 34

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: George Lins, Cintia Lins

Project Team: Thais Menescal, Beatriz Bezerra

Clients: VT

Engineering: Paulo Miranda

Landscape Architects: Lins Arquitetos

City: Arajara

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Arajara district of Barbalha, in the Cariri region of Ceará, the Arajara Residence sensitively integrates into the natural context of the Chapada do Araripe — an area known for its lush vegetation, mild climate, and historical vocation as a summer destination. The project values the pre-existing conditions of the territory, both natural and cultural, resulting in architecture that combines constructive simplicity, environmental comfort, and the appreciation of local materials.