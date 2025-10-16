Studio House / Formafatal

•
Uvita, Costa Rica
Architects: Formafatal
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:BoysPlayNice
- Category: Houses
- Construction Team: Willy Jeferson Céspedes Vargas + Local Workers
- Realization Of Screed Surfaces: Different Design - Pavel Trousil
- Metalwork: Meprezuh - Ariel Zúñiga
- Joinery: Harel Godínez Taller
- Artwork [Above Sofa]: Josef Achrer Jr
- Artwork [Workspace, Reading Nook, Hallway]: Lukáš Musil
- Artwork [Bedrooms]: Studio GEOMETR
- City: Uvita
- Country: Costa Rica
Studio House - To open up to a place and step beyond the boundaries of the ordinary. To let a home be permeated by the rare experience of coexisting with nature. To discover the beauty of simplicity and feel the strength of life itself. Studio House is a simple yet spatially rich residence that creates unique moments at every turn—born from the harmony of architecture and place. Sensitively nestled among mature trees, the house is visually and spatially open, yet wrapped in a green mantle that protects its intimacy and fragility.