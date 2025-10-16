Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Studio House / Formafatal

Uvita, Costa Rica
  Architects: Formafatal
  Area: 125
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: BoysPlayNice
Studio House - To open up to a place and step beyond the boundaries of the ordinary. To let a home be permeated by the rare experience of coexisting with nature. To discover the beauty of simplicity and feel the strength of life itself. Studio House is a simple yet spatially rich residence that creates unique moments at every turn—born from the harmony of architecture and place. Sensitively nestled among mature trees, the house is visually and spatially open, yet wrapped in a green mantle that protects its intimacy and fragility.

