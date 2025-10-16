Studio House / Formafatal

+ 42

Houses • Uvita, Costa Rica Architects: Formafatal

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 125 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

More Specs

Less Specs

Studio House - To open up to a place and step beyond the boundaries of the ordinary. To let a home be permeated by the rare experience of coexisting with nature. To discover the beauty of simplicity and feel the strength of life itself. Studio House is a simple yet spatially rich residence that creates unique moments at every turn—born from the harmony of architecture and place. Sensitively nestled among mature trees, the house is visually and spatially open, yet wrapped in a green mantle that protects its intimacy and fragility.