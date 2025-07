+ 27

Houses • Argentina Architects: Estudio Galera

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 298 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Diego Medina

Lead Architects: Ariel Galera, Cesar Amarante, Francisco Villamil

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ariel Galera, Cesar Amarante, Francisco Villamil, Luisina Noya, Micol Rodriguez

Technical Team: Pablo Ahumada

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Javier Mendia

Landscape Architecture: Lorena Allemanni

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Choique House is situated in a residential area of small lots bordering the golf course in Cariló city. A restrictive building code together with the demands set in the program, led to a project that optimizes not only the constructed area but also the virtual volume.