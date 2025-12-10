Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Mom's House / Studio Zé

Mom's House / Studio Zé

Save

Mom's House / Studio Zé - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BeamMom's House / Studio Zé - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairMom's House / Studio Zé - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, ChairMom's House / Studio Zé - Interior Photography, WoodMom's House / Studio Zé - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Feira Nova, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Zé
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hélder Santana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerâmica Reis, Esquina dos Presentes, Ladrilhos Olinda, Lenys Tiburcio, Ludmilla Castro, Vucan Impermeabilizantes
  • Lead Architect: Zé Vagner
  • Project Team: Rubens Trajano, Nic Caldeira, Adja Santos
  • Bricklayer: Eduardo Oliveira
  • Bricklayer's Assistant: Marluce Oliveira
  • Ceramist: Sr. Cassimiro
  • City: Feira Nova
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mom's House / Studio Zé - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam
© Hélder Santana

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Feira Nova, a town of 20,000 inhabitants known for its production of cassava flour in the Pernambuco hinterlands, the residence of the architect's mother was built by local residents in the 1980s using adobe techniques.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Zé
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Mom's House / Studio Zé" [Casa de Mainha / Studio Zé] 10 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036811/moms-house-studio-ze> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags