House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

+ 17

Houses • Architects: Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Filippo Bamberghi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 3M Layers , Docol , Isopainel , Mekal , Permetal , Portobello , Roca , Tarkett , Teto Vinilico

Category: Houses

Archietcture: Rodrigo Ohtake

Landscaping: Ricardo Cardim (consultoria) e studio teto jardim

Lighting: FAS

Construction And Manufacturing: Syshaus

Plot Area: 20.000m2

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Ibiúna, the latest residential project by Rodrigo Ohtake, grandson of the visual artist Tomie Ohtake and son of the architect Ruy Ohtake, is located in the city of Ibiúna, an hour and a half from São Paulo, and serves as a retreat for the architect and his family (his wife, Ana Carolina, and their three children, Lia, Ivan, and Tom) during weekends.