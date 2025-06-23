House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

-
Architects: Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Filippo Bamberghi
-
Manufacturers: 3M Layers, Docol, Isopainel, Mekal, Permetal, Portobello, Roca, Tarkett, Teto Vinilico
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Archietcture: Rodrigo Ohtake
- Landscaping: Ricardo Cardim (consultoria) e studio teto jardim
- Lighting: FAS
- Construction And Manufacturing: Syshaus
- Plot Area: 20.000m2
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Ibiúna, the latest residential project by Rodrigo Ohtake, grandson of the visual artist Tomie Ohtake and son of the architect Ruy Ohtake, is located in the city of Ibiúna, an hour and a half from São Paulo, and serves as a retreat for the architect and his family (his wife, Ana Carolina, and their three children, Lia, Ivan, and Tom) during weekends.