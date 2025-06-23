Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  Architects: Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
  Area: 180
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Filippo Bamberghi
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: 3M Layers, Docol, Isopainel, Mekal, Permetal, Portobello, Roca, Tarkett, Teto Vinilico
  Category: Houses
  Architecture: Rodrigo Ohtake
  Landscaping: Ricardo Cardim (consultoria) e studio teto jardim
  Lighting: FAS
  Construction And Manufacturing: Syshaus
  Plot Area: 20.000m2
House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
© Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Ibiúna, the latest residential project by Rodrigo Ohtake, grandson of the visual artist Tomie Ohtake and son of the architect Ruy Ohtake, is located in the city of Ibiúna, an hour and a half from São Paulo, and serves as a retreat for the architect and his family (his wife, Ana Carolina, and their three children, Lia, Ivan, and Tom) during weekends.

About this office
Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses
Cite: "House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design" [Casa Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design] 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031286/house-ibiuna-rodrigo-ohtake-arquitetura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

