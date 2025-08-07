Clausura House / Agustín Lozada

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Clausura is a 290 m² single-family residence located in Mendiolaza, Córdoba. It stands within a newly developed neighborhood—one of many that are rapidly spreading across Greater Córdoba. In these suburban enclaves, certain architectural gestures begin to solidify: formulas that tend to homogenize an otherwise singular landscape but that, paradoxically, result in something else entirely—a uniform absence of meaning. In response, this house offers an alternative—perhaps even a form of resistance—by proposing a different logic of settlement and spatial belonging.