Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Clausura House / Agustín Lozada

Clausura House / Agustín Lozada

Save

Clausura House / Agustín Lozada - Image 2 of 29Clausura House / Agustín Lozada - Interior PhotographyClausura House / Agustín Lozada - Image 4 of 29Clausura House / Agustín Lozada - Image 5 of 29Clausura House / Agustín Lozada - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Mendiolaza, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Clausura House / Agustín Lozada - Image 2 of 29
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Clausura is a 290 m² single-family residence located in Mendiolaza, Córdoba. It stands within a newly developed neighborhood—one of many that are rapidly spreading across Greater Córdoba. In these suburban enclaves, certain architectural gestures begin to solidify: formulas that tend to homogenize an otherwise singular landscape but that, paradoxically, result in something else entirely—a uniform absence of meaning. In response, this house offers an alternative—perhaps even a form of resistance—by proposing a different logic of settlement and spatial belonging.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Agustín Lozada
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Clausura House / Agustín Lozada" [Casa Clausura / Agustín Lozada] 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032839/clausura-house-agustin-lozada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags