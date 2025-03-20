Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Chile
  CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 2 of 36CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 3 of 36CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 4 of 36CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairCR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Los Vilos, Chile
  • Architects: Ignacio Ferreira, LOTE Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  European Windows, Ingelam, MK, Milesi, Topwood
  • Lead Architect: Juan Pablo Gutierrez
  • Decorator: Teresita Gutiérrez, Jacinta Ossa
  • City: Los Vilos
  • Country: Chile
CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 2 of 36
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Text description provided by the architects. The work is located on the coastal edge of Punta Hueso, Coquimbo region, Chile. It is a site where the coast, rocky formations, and the characteristic medium/low-height vegetation of the northern region prevail. The project is designed based on a grid of nine quadrants composed of eight peripheral wooden quadrants and one central circular concrete quadrant, which rises to serve as the access to the house through what we call a sculptural element, a project in itself like the spiral staircase. The house is elevated to protect the local flora in preservation while enhancing the completely unobstructed 360-degree views of its surroundings.

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Beam
© Antonia Mardones Nally
CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 30 of 36
Plan - Ground Floor
CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 31 of 36
Plan - Upper Floor

The main structure of the house is composed of laminated wooden beams, which load onto the central reinforced concrete quadrant. On top of the main beams, smaller secondary beams are placed, and on these, purlins are arranged to form the elevated framework of the main floor.

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 3 of 36
© Antonia Mardones Nally
CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 10 of 36
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Once we complete the journey through this sculptural element, we arrive at the main access, through which we enter a small distribution hall that, in one direction, is completely linked to the public space of the house composed of the living room, dining room, and kitchen; distributed across three of the eight wooden quadrants. In the other direction, the private area of the house is projected, consisting of a bedroom and en-suite bathroom, distributed across two quadrants.

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Antonia Mardones Nally

The simplicity of the spatial experience was, from the beginning, a key requirement. Thus, it made sense to allow the evolution of this concept outward, through a balcony that offers, due to the orientation of the block, a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean. Additionally, the balcony arranged in the remaining three quadrants allows for the enjoyment of the gradual sunset over the ocean.

CR House / LOTE Arquitectura + Ignacio Ferreira - Image 4 of 36
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Project gallery

About this office
LOTE Arquitectura
Office
Ignacio Ferreira
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
