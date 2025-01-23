Submit a Project Advertise Architonic

PYR House / Cazú Zegers

PYR House / Cazú Zegers - Exterior PhotographyPYR House / Cazú Zegers - Image 3 of 25PYR House / Cazú Zegers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Balcony, DeckPYR House / Cazú Zegers - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamPYR House / Cazú Zegers - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Panguipulli, Chile
  • Architects: Cazú Zegers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2024
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Lead Architect: Cazú Zegers
  • Collaborating Architects: Francesca Fazzalari, Francisca Pereira, Carolina Wenzel, Joaquín Garín, Andrés Rengifo, Isabella Massa, Dominga Natho
  • Structural Engineering: Joaquín Valenzuela
  • Lighting Designers: Antonia Peón
  • Decoration: Carolina Delpiano, Pía Correa
  • Landscape Design: Camila Tironi
  • City: Panguipulli
  • Country: Chile
PYR House / Cazú Zegers - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Context and concept. The site for this project proved challenging, with the sun coming from behind the main view of the lake, an orientation that defines the architectural concept, along with the proximity of a forty-foot (twelve-meter) cliff.

The house was designed according to these two conditions, as well as with a poetic word, in this case, pyrite, known as the "stone of home" or fire stone.

The house is conceived around a central staircase that connects the top of the land with the lake level. This interior staircase was built with the cubic geometric structure of pyrite. This architectural response to all the challenges of the project results in a complex three-story volume in dialogue with the rock, the main material of the site, a condition that adds beauty and character to the structure.

A more traditional construction system was used, incorporating a structure of metal, wood, and concrete, the latter only in the underground parts to protect against moisture. This resulted in lightweight volumes for each floor, as the selection of different materials depended on each level and its condition on the land.

