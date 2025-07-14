Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Matanzas, Chile
  • Architects: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cintac, Maderas ConCon, Vidrieria Acuario
  • Lead Architects: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Gonzalo Rufin
  • Construction: Constructora Guay Guay
  • Structural Engineeing: Jorge Argandoña
  • City: Matanzas
  • Country: Chile
RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Set atop a steep ridge in La Vega de Pupuya, Chile, this house embraces the landscape through a bridge-like form that floats above the terrain. A wooden rib system and exterior walkway connect each space independently, while wooden shutters regulate light and privacy. Built on a steel frame, the structure minimizes its impact and maximizes views. Designed for a simple yet immersive lifestyle, the project celebrates the dialogue between architecture and nature without imposing on the surrounding environment.

Project gallery

Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: " RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos" [Casa RWO / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos] 14 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031863/rwo-house-gonzalo-rufin-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

