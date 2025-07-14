RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

+ 24

Houses • Matanzas, Chile Architects: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 102 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cintac , Maderas ConCon , Vidrieria Acuario

Lead Architects: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Gonzalo Rufin

Construction: Constructora Guay Guay

Structural Engineeing: Jorge Argandoña

City: Matanzas

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Set atop a steep ridge in La Vega de Pupuya, Chile, this house embraces the landscape through a bridge-like form that floats above the terrain. A wooden rib system and exterior walkway connect each space independently, while wooden shutters regulate light and privacy. Built on a steel frame, the structure minimizes its impact and maximizes views. Designed for a simple yet immersive lifestyle, the project celebrates the dialogue between architecture and nature without imposing on the surrounding environment.