  ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024

Throughout the year, ArchDaily's team of curators works on expanding and populating our project library. Located all around the world, each curator carefully considers the best works emanating from their respective regions in an effort to have a diverse representation of the most inspiring and innovative built works. The team looks to new rising practices, new technologies, and the vernacular revival of traditional construction techniques. Seeking socially driven initiatives, as well as major works by renowned architects, the overall offers a holistic view of the built world today and is relayed through the yearly project review.

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 2 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 3 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 4 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 5 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - More Images+ 96

While there's still much ground to cover and many projects to bring to light, this year's collection of works was quite diverse, particularly in their materiality, with each region focusing on local sourcing of building materials. Additionally, unique programmatic proposals and typologies were interesting to note as they offered a lot of mixed-use and experimental layouts, promising some new ways of living and different positions towards private/public spaces. Finally, many previously anticipated works came to fruition, offering monumental cultural and public spaces for all.

The above can be delved into and seen in this year's top 100 projects selection, where the most sought-after built project references are laid out based on their relevance and circulation. 

Zaishui Art Museum / junya ishigami + associates

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 6 of 101
© arch-exist

Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 7 of 101
© CreatAR Images

1736 House / HARQUITECTES

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 8 of 101
© Adrià Goula

House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 9 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

House of Bluff / Chaoffice

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 10 of 101
© Yumeng Zhu

Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 11 of 101
© Syam Sreesylam

University Children's Hospital Zurich / Herzog & de Meuron

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 12 of 101
© Herzog & de Meuron

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 13 of 101
© Atik Bheda

Beijing Sub-Center Library / Snøhetta

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 2 of 101
© Yumeng Zhu

Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 14 of 101
Courtesy of Studio ReBuild

Renovation of the Zebro Viewpoint / Álvaro Siza Vieira

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 15 of 101
© Daniel Sousa

Zebun Nessa Mosque / Studio Morphogenesis

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 3 of 101
© Asif Salman

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 16 of 101
© Studio Recall

Twisted Brick Shell Concept Library / HCCH Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 17 of 101
© Qingyan Zhu

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 18 of 101
© Tom Ross

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 19 of 101
© Trieu Chien

Sun Tower / OPEN Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 20 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 21 of 101
© Ondřej Bouška

Cabbage Tree House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 22 of 101
© Michael Nicholson

Babassu Harvesters Reference Center / Estudio Flume

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 23 of 101
© Maíra Acayaba

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 24 of 101
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Prepared Rehmannia Root Crafts Exhibition Hall / LUO studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 25 of 101
© Weiqi Jin

Nandi House / Fino Lozano + Moro Taller de Arquitectura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 26 of 101
© Rafael Palacios Macias

Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 27 of 101
© Syam Sreesylam

Flag House / studio mk27

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 28 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Farmworker's House / Nidus

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 29 of 101
© Volker Conradus

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 30 of 101
© Aagam Mehta

Realengo Park Susana Naspolini / Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 31 of 101
© Rafael Salim

Billy O'Tea House / STO.M.P

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 32 of 101
© f/8

House 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 33 of 101
© César Béjar

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 34 of 101
© Nick Dearden

Beijing Performing Arts Centre / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Perkins&Will

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 35 of 101
© Zhu Yumeng

Iron Wood House / Earth Lines Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 36 of 101
© Tommaso Riva

One River North / MAD Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 37 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Piranesian HQ and Park / BIG

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 5 of 101
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Nujiang Grand Canyon Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / Tao (Trace Architecture Office)

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 38 of 101
© AOGVISION

More House / Spacefiction Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 39 of 101
© Vivek Eadara

New Taipei City Art Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 40 of 101
© Shephotoerd Co., Iwan Baan, Shawn Liu Studio

Renovation of East Nanjing Road Sub-district Community Comprehensive Life Service Center / TJAD Original Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 41 of 101
© ZY Architectural Photography

The Mix Restaurant / The Bloom

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 42 of 101
© Hiroyuki Oki

A Home Around The Forest / YSLA Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 43 of 101
© Munetaka Onodera

House on Lake Como / J. Mayer H. Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 44 of 101
© David Franck

Sabino 10 House / Editorial

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 45 of 101
© Ariadna Polo

Restaurant Iris / NORM Architects + Kvorning Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 46 of 101
© Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Restaurant Iris

Copas House / PPAA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 47 of 101
© Rory Gardiner

Sydney Central Station Renovation / Woods Bagot

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 48 of 101
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

UZV House / OAD - Open Architecture Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 49 of 101
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The "Old" Chaple / O-office Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 50 of 101
© Siming Wu

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 51 of 101
© Leonid Furmansky

Aru House / Curious Practice

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 52 of 101
© Clinton Weaver

House in Shunde / Multi-Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 53 of 101
© Siming Wu

Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 54 of 101
© Mohamed Somji

Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 55 of 101
© Niveditaa Gupta

Suna House / YDR estudio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 56 of 101
© Luz Imelda Castillo

Longbranch Residence / mwworks

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 57 of 101
© Andrew Pogue

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 58 of 101
© Daniela Mac Adden

Manacá House / VAGA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 59 of 101
© Carolina Lacaz

Horizon House / Taylor Knights

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 60 of 101
© Tom Ross

The Landing House / Industry of All Nations

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 61 of 101
© Ye Rin Mok

Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 62 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cabin in the Woods / K+S Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 63 of 101
© Hiroshi Ueda

WELL House / memo architectuur

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 64 of 101
© Evenbeel

Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 65 of 101
© Paulo Catrica

Mercure Bukhara Old Town Hotel / ARC Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 66 of 101
© Denis Komarov

Toro House / Estudio Carroll

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 67 of 101
© Cesar Belio

The Stoic Wall Residence / LIJO RENY architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 68 of 101
© Turtle Arts Photography

Hangzhou Xiaohe Park / Kengo Kuma & Associates

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 69 of 101
© Fangfang Tian

Housing Complex in Leiria / Bureau des Mésarchitectures

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 70 of 101
© Francisco Nogueira

The Pavilion House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 71 of 101
© A Lookbook Studio production; Photographer Elsa Young

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 72 of 101
© Eduardo Ohara Junior

The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 73 of 101
© Shoayb Khattab

Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 74 of 101
© Casey Dunn

Tate House / MATERIA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 75 of 101
© Jaime Navarro

Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 76 of 101
© Fran Parente

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 77 of 101
© Vivek Eadara

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 78 of 101
© Ramiro Sosa

Step Garden House / Niji Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 79 of 101
Courtesy of Shinkenchiku-sha

Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 80 of 101
© Red Sea Global

House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 81 of 101
© Allen + Crippa - Charly Jolliet

Table Eighteen / fabersociety

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 82 of 101
© Chao Zhang

Sinfonia Verde Home / Studio Saxe

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 83 of 101
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

NoFe House / Equipo de Arquitectura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 84 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 85 of 101
© Pier Carthew

Zarrón Square / BOV ESTUDIO

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 86 of 101
© Javier Bravo

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 87 of 101
© Hao Chen

House in Gávea / gru.a

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 88 of 101
© Rafael Salim

Steeplechase House / Brooks + Scarpa

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 89 of 101
© Mark Herboth

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 90 of 101
© Luc Boegly

The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 91 of 101
© Trieu Chien

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 92 of 101
© Punto Dos Studio

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station / Zaha Hadid Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 93 of 101
© Hufton + Crow

The House Under the Ground / WillemsenU

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 94 of 101
© Rob van Esch

Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 95 of 101
© Edward Simon

The House that Splits / Voluar Arquitectura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 96 of 101
© Imagen Subliminal

Bunkie on the Hill / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 97 of 101
© Riley Snelling

LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 98 of 101
© Ruy Teixeira.

House No.10 / USE Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 4 of 101
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh

Huebergass and District Park Bern Housing / GWJ Architektur

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 99 of 101
© Damian Poffet

The Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 100 of 101
© Jeff Durkin

The Orford House / Thellend Fortin Architectes

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024 - Image 101 of 101
© Charles Lanteigne

Hana Abdel
Cite: Hana Abdel. "ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024" 16 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024672/archdailys-best-architectural-projects-of-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

