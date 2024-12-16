ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024

Throughout the year, ArchDaily's team of curators works on expanding and populating our project library. Located all around the world, each curator carefully considers the best works emanating from their respective regions in an effort to have a diverse representation of the most inspiring and innovative built works. The team looks to new rising practices, new technologies, and the vernacular revival of traditional construction techniques. Seeking socially driven initiatives, as well as major works by renowned architects, the overall offers a holistic view of the built world today and is relayed through the yearly project review.
While there's still much ground to cover and many projects to bring to light, this year's collection of works was quite diverse, particularly in their materiality, with each region focusing on local sourcing of building materials. Additionally, unique programmatic proposals and typologies were interesting to note as they offered a lot of mixed-use and experimental layouts, promising some new ways of living and different positions towards private/public spaces. Finally, many previously anticipated works came to fruition, offering monumental cultural and public spaces for all.
The above can be delved into and seen in this year's top 100 projects selection, where the most sought-after built project references are laid out based on their relevance and circulation.
Zaishui Art Museum / junya ishigami + associates
Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
1736 House / HARQUITECTES
House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura
House of Bluff / Chaoffice
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio
University Children's Hospital Zurich / Herzog & de Meuron
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold
Beijing Sub-Center Library / Snøhetta
Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild
Renovation of the Zebro Viewpoint / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Zebun Nessa Mosque / Studio Morphogenesis
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Twisted Brick Shell Concept Library / HCCH Studio
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space
Sun Tower / OPEN Architecture
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK
Cabbage Tree House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Babassu Harvesters Reference Center / Estudio Flume
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Prepared Rehmannia Root Crafts Exhibition Hall / LUO studio
Nandi House / Fino Lozano + Moro Taller de Arquitectura
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers
Flag House / studio mk27
Farmworker's House / Nidus
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates
Realengo Park Susana Naspolini / Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas
Billy O'Tea House / STO.M.P
House 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier
Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects
Beijing Performing Arts Centre / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Perkins&Will
Iron Wood House / Earth Lines Architects
One River North / MAD Architects
Piranesian HQ and Park / BIG
Nujiang Grand Canyon Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / Tao (Trace Architecture Office)
More House / Spacefiction Studio
New Taipei City Art Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH
Renovation of East Nanjing Road Sub-district Community Comprehensive Life Service Center / TJAD Original Design Studio
The Mix Restaurant / The Bloom
A Home Around The Forest / YSLA Architects
House on Lake Como / J. Mayer H. Architects
Sabino 10 House / Editorial
Restaurant Iris / NORM Architects + Kvorning Design
Copas House / PPAA
Sydney Central Station Renovation / Woods Bagot
UZV House / OAD - Open Architecture Design
The "Old" Chaple / O-office Architects
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture
Aru House / Curious Practice
House in Shunde / Multi-Architecture
Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio
Suna House / YDR estudio
Longbranch Residence / mwworks
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos
Manacá House / VAGA
Horizon House / Taylor Knights
The Landing House / Industry of All Nations
Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA
Cabin in the Woods / K+S Architects
WELL House / memo architectuur
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati
Mercure Bukhara Old Town Hotel / ARC Architects
Toro House / Estudio Carroll
The Stoic Wall Residence / LIJO RENY architects
Hangzhou Xiaohe Park / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Housing Complex in Leiria / Bureau des Mésarchitectures
The Pavilion House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects
Tate House / MATERIA
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo
Step Garden House / Niji Architects
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa
Table Eighteen / fabersociety
Sinfonia Verde Home / Studio Saxe
NoFe House / Equipo de Arquitectura
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects
Zarrón Square / BOV ESTUDIO
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects
House in Gávea / gru.a
Steeplechase House / Brooks + Scarpa
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura
King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station / Zaha Hadid Architects
The House Under the Ground / WillemsenU
Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio
The House that Splits / Voluar Arquitectura
Bunkie on the Hill / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura
House No.10 / USE Studio
Huebergass and District Park Bern Housing / GWJ Architektur
The Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa
The Orford House / Thellend Fortin Architectes
