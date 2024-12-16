ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024

Throughout the year, ArchDaily's team of curators works on expanding and populating our project library. Located all around the world, each curator carefully considers the best works emanating from their respective regions in an effort to have a diverse representation of the most inspiring and innovative built works. The team looks to new rising practices, new technologies, and the vernacular revival of traditional construction techniques. Seeking socially driven initiatives, as well as major works by renowned architects, the overall offers a holistic view of the built world today and is relayed through the yearly project review.

While there's still much ground to cover and many projects to bring to light, this year's collection of works was quite diverse, particularly in their materiality, with each region focusing on local sourcing of building materials. Additionally, unique programmatic proposals and typologies were interesting to note as they offered a lot of mixed-use and experimental layouts, promising some new ways of living and different positions towards private/public spaces. Finally, many previously anticipated works came to fruition, offering monumental cultural and public spaces for all.

The above can be delved into and seen in this year's top 100 projects selection, where the most sought-after built project references are laid out based on their relevance and circulation.

Zaishui Art Museum / junya ishigami + associates

Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

1736 House / HARQUITECTES

House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura

House of Bluff / Chaoffice

Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio

University Children's Hospital Zurich / Herzog & de Meuron

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold

Beijing Sub-Center Library / Snøhetta

Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild

Renovation of the Zebro Viewpoint / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Zebun Nessa Mosque / Studio Morphogenesis

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Twisted Brick Shell Concept Library / HCCH Studio

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space

Sun Tower / OPEN Architecture

Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK

Cabbage Tree House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Babassu Harvesters Reference Center / Estudio Flume

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Prepared Rehmannia Root Crafts Exhibition Hall / LUO studio

Nandi House / Fino Lozano + Moro Taller de Arquitectura

Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers

Flag House / studio mk27

Farmworker's House / Nidus

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates

Realengo Park Susana Naspolini / Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas

Billy O'Tea House / STO.M.P

House 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects

Beijing Performing Arts Centre / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Perkins&Will

Iron Wood House / Earth Lines Architects

One River North / MAD Architects

Piranesian HQ and Park / BIG

Nujiang Grand Canyon Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / Tao (Trace Architecture Office)

More House / Spacefiction Studio

New Taipei City Art Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Renovation of East Nanjing Road Sub-district Community Comprehensive Life Service Center / TJAD Original Design Studio

The Mix Restaurant / The Bloom

A Home Around The Forest / YSLA Architects

House on Lake Como / J. Mayer H. Architects

Sabino 10 House / Editorial

Restaurant Iris / NORM Architects + Kvorning Design

Copas House / PPAA

Sydney Central Station Renovation / Woods Bagot

UZV House / OAD - Open Architecture Design

The "Old" Chaple / O-office Architects

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture

Aru House / Curious Practice

House in Shunde / Multi-Architecture

Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati

Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio

Suna House / YDR estudio

Longbranch Residence / mwworks

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

Manacá House / VAGA

Horizon House / Taylor Knights

The Landing House / Industry of All Nations

Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA

Cabin in the Woods / K+S Architects

WELL House / memo architectuur

Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati

Mercure Bukhara Old Town Hotel / ARC Architects

Toro House / Estudio Carroll

The Stoic Wall Residence / LIJO RENY architects

Hangzhou Xiaohe Park / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Housing Complex in Leiria / Bureau des Mésarchitectures

The Pavilion House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic

The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA

Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects

Tate House / MATERIA

Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo

Step Garden House / Niji Architects

Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners

House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa

Table Eighteen / fabersociety

Sinfonia Verde Home / Studio Saxe

NoFe House / Equipo de Arquitectura

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects

Zarrón Square / BOV ESTUDIO

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects

House in Gávea / gru.a

Steeplechase House / Brooks + Scarpa

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes

The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station / Zaha Hadid Architects

The House Under the Ground / WillemsenU

Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio

The House that Splits / Voluar Arquitectura

Bunkie on the Hill / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

House No.10 / USE Studio

Huebergass and District Park Bern Housing / GWJ Architektur

The Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa

The Orford House / Thellend Fortin Architectes

