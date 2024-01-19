Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, FacadeBoa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior PhotographyBoa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living RoomBoa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamBoa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2429
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carlos Motta, Clami, Decameron, Dpot, Micasa, Ovo, Sollos, Tora Brasil
  • Architecture Coordinator: Leonardo Chen
  • Architecture Team: Artur Mei, Bruna Pogliessi, Fabio Carneiro, Larissa Teixeira, Laura Bigliassi, Marcos Bresser, Thiago Maurelio
  • Interior Coordinator: Fernanda Denser
  • Interiors Team: Ana Zuchetto, Camila Ripani
  • Metal Structure: Engemetal
  • Wooden Lining: Arali Móveis
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: Zamaro
  • Lighting Technician: Lightworks
  • Marble: Neogran
  • Landscaping: Maria João
  • Frames: Plancus
  • Air Conditioning: LogiProject
  • Automation: GIF engenharia e automação
  • Audio And Video: D'avila
  • Estrutura Concreto: Benedicts Engenharia
  • Project Year: 2016
  • Site Area: 64680 ft2
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a family summer home, the project inspires itself with the view of the lake and the sunset. An entrance hall highlighted by its orange-ocher coloring stands out among the white volumes and unites them. Showing its function through its color, it forms an implantation of two perpendicular rectangles. As it is also a circulation space, it immediately directs flows to the larger block, destined for the social and intimate area or, if preferable, the volume that holds the leisure spaces.

Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Fran Parente

At the request of the clients, who wanted a space to display their numerous art collections, the larger pavilion is made up of a generous social area that embraces coexistence but also the desires of the residents, receiving paintings and sculptures. As you move towards the rooms, the environment then narrows into a true gallery, reserved and with a second space for rest and contemplation.

Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Image 24 of 26
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Fran Parente

In contrast to this entrance environment open to the landscape, with fully collapsible frames, further back and private, are the children's bedrooms which, in search of individuality, are divided into three distinct blocks, visually notable on the facade for a distance of one meter and a half from each other. These "breathers", so to speak, generate, in addition to the interesting movement of volumes, a more pleasant dynamic for accessing the rooms, offering a small glimpse of the landscape as the route progresses.

Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Image 25 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Crowning these subtleties of openings and distances is a slab covered in wood and supported by metal pillars which, distancing it from the rest of the volumes, acquires lightness and its own movement through its independence from the set and its bulging sides.

Save this picture!
Boa Vista VIII Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Fran Parente

Top #Tags