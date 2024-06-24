Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Copas House / PPAA

Copas House / PPAA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: PPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10376 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rory Gardiner
  • Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Emilio Calvo, Miguel Vargas, Andrés Domínguez, Nancy Estévez, Sergio Delgado, Adán García
  • City: Valle de Bravo
  • Country: Mexico
Copas House / PPAA - Image 8 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Valle de Bravo, Copas is a project born from the understanding and respect for the nature that inhabits the place. Its main intention was to create an open upper floor that connects directly with the surrounding treetops, elements that give the essence to the project and create the atmospheres and views throughout the house.

Copas House / PPAA - Image 9 of 31
© Rory Gardiner
Copas House / PPAA - Image 31 of 31
Axonometry
Copas House / PPAA - Image 7 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

The residence adapts to the natural topography of the site by absorbing the slope and having minimal excavation. We chose to elevate the public spaces one level above the ground, introducing a series of platforms that can be experienced in a variety of ways along with nature.

Copas House / PPAA - Image 17 of 31
© Rory Gardiner
Copas House / PPAA - Image 30 of 31
Longitudinal section
Copas House / PPAA - Image 19 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

Its main intention was to create an open upper floor that directly connects with the surrounding treetops, elements that give the project its essence, and create the atmosphere and views throughout the house.

Copas House / PPAA - Image 3 of 31
© Rory Gardiner
Copas House / PPAA - Image 29 of 31
Plan - 1st floor
Copas House / PPAA - Image 24 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

On the other hand, the first floor houses the bedrooms, guaranteeing the privacy and quietness needed in these areas. The concept of this house is reminiscent of climbing a mountain. As you ascend, you discover the breathtaking views.

Copas House / PPAA - Image 2 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

PPAA
Concrete

