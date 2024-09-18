Restaurant Iris / NORM Architects

+ 34

Interior Architecture: Norm Architects

Interior Vision: KIND Conceptual branding AS, Michelsens AS

Bim Coordination And Design: HEUT Deisgn OÜ, Upstairs OÜ

Owner: Eide Fjordbruk AS

Concept Design: Kvorning Design, Creative Technologies AS

Basic Design: Maritime Engineering

Detailed Design: Trium OÜ

General Contractor : Fluctus AS

City: Rosendal

Country: Norway

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the floating art installation Salmon Eye and framed by the majestic Hardangerfjord in Norway, the Michelin-starred Restaurant Iris invites guests into a world of sustainable gourmet excellence. The restaurant's interior, crafted by Norm Architects, masterfully contrasts and complements the innovative, ellipsoid architecture designed by Kvorning Design. The seamless blend of bespoke furniture, soft lighting, and natural materials creates a warm, intimate atmosphere amidst the striking steel curves of the building. Upon arriving at Restaurant Iris after an unforgettable boat journey, guests can indulge in a set tasting menu that emphasizes sustainability, local ingredients, and the vibrant life beneath the sea. This extraordinary dining experience is further enhanced by breathtaking panoramic views of the fjord, glaciers, and majestic mountains.

The restaurant's interior masterfully contrasts and complements the innovative and rather brutalist architecture of Salmon Eye. The undulating curves of the interior are complemented by bespoke furniture that harmonizes with the room's smooth arches, avoiding the imposition of conventional rectangular pieces. Creative solutions, such as portable lamps, bespoke carpets, and custom-built service stations, blend seamlessly with the architecture, creating a natural flow in the space. The atmosphere is a carefully crafted contradiction. While the imposing steel construction speaks of strength and modernity, elements of warmth and comfort, such as walnut wood, plush carpets, and upholstered furniture, create a homey, inviting setting that appeals to the human senses. This cozy retreat, set against the expansive ocean backdrop, offers an intimate dining experience in the sometimes harsh Nordic weather.

To enhance the sense of intimacy in this unusual location, the once-open room has been thoughtfully divided into smaller, more comforting spaces. This strategic division not only creates a hierarchy within the space but also piques curiosity, ensuring that guests discover the beauty of the restaurant gradually, rather than all at once upon entry. The natural textures and flowing lines of walnut wood, combined with bespoke furniture and soft, curved elements, bring a sense of comfort and harmony to the space. This thoughtful integration of organic materials not only enhances the tactile experience but also connects guests to the surrounding natural beauty, reinforcing the restaurant's commitment to sustainability and sensory immersion.

The table setting is a tribute to the Nordic surroundings, featuring natural materials, earthy tones, and minimalist design that echo the raw beauty of the Hardangerfjord. It enhances the dining experience by grounding guests in the local landscape, setting the stage for a celebration of the deep connection between nature and cuisine.

More than housing Restaurant Iris, Salmon Eye is a spectacular floating aquaculture visitor and information center located just outside Rosendal. The approx. 1000 sqm structure is an architectural marvel designed by Kvorning Design. Clad in stainless steel scales, it mimics the shiny, silvery skin of salmon, and glistens brightly in the fjord. The ellipsoid design of the building, resembling a fish's eye, makes it a striking landmark visible from miles away, even from the air.