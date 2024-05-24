Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects

The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects

Save
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien

The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 2 of 35The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 3 of 35The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 4 of 35The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamThe Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hòa Khánh Nam, Vietnam
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, Daikin
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  • City: Hòa Khánh Nam
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Nest House, situated on a standard 4,5x16 urban lot, embodies the aspirations and hard work of a young couple seeking a sophisticated living space. This charming home not only enhances their professional lives but also provides a nurturing environment for their children to grow and cherish fond memories.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 2 of 35
© Trieu Chien

Idea Concept - A young Vietnamese couple, comprising a journalist and a teacher, had outgrown their cozy one-story home. They yearned for a more inspiring living space that would fuel their creativity and productivity. The husband, an artistic individual, shared his passion for music with me, and I was enchanted by the piano duet he played with his daughter. This heartwarming moment sparked the idea of a 'bird's nest' - a warm and nurturing abode where the family could thrive, pursue their passions, and watch their children grow in a supportive environment. The concept of a welcoming 'grove' emerged, where the family could relax, explore their creativity, and flourish together.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 19 of 35
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 28 of 35
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 3 of 35
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 4 of 35
© Trieu Chien

Solution - Initially, we utilized half of the rear land to construct a minimalist three-story building, serving as a functional anchor. The remaining area was transformed into a lush multi-story garden, upon which a house block was carefully positioned, evoking the illusion of a floating residence. The structural backbone of this design is a stylized steel concrete column system reminiscent of a tree's natural framework.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 9 of 35
© Trieu Chien

From every vantage point, the urban dwelling resembles a bird's nest in a serene garden. This central space serves as the heart of the home, hosting the family living room, study, and research areas. It's a peaceful retreat where creativity can flourish and the family can thrive in harmony.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 32 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 18 of 35
© Trieu Chien

Material - The finishing materials for the house drew inspiration from Hoi An's ancient town, where the owner had spent considerable time. The traditional roof structure, comprising two blocks of houses facing a central courtyard, pays homage to the beautiful garden at the heart of the property.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Image 33 of 35
Elevations

The wooden door frames, a distinctive feature of Hoi An's architecture, create a cohesive outline for the house. Additionally, the use of raw concrete for the columns, stairs, and floors, with a grinding finish, adds a sense of ruggedness and durability, inviting occupants to connect with the natural essence of the home.

Save this picture!
The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ho Khue Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "The Nest House / Ho Khue Architects" 24 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016910/the-nest-house-ho-khue-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags