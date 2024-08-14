Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 2 of 43Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Exterior Photography, BrickHampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Interior PhotographyHampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 5 of 43Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Gallery
Toranagallu, India
  • Client: JSW Foundation
  • Design Team: Sameep Padora, Aparna Dhareshwar, Vami Koticha, Kunal Sharma, Aum Gohil, Ashif Shafi, Sanjana Purohit, Aayushi Joshi, Pranav Thole, Vishakh Surti, Ashwin Chidambaram
  • Arts Management Agency: What About Art
  • City: Toranagallu
  • Country: India
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 2 of 43
© Aagam Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. The Hampi Art Lab hopes to foster creative thinking by creating a space where collaboration and experimentation are possible. Located on a 5-acre site in Karnataka’s city of Vijayanagar, Hampi Art Lab is inspired by the riverine landscape of the Tungabhadra and her gentle sculpting of the surrounding hills; the project is rooted in a central ‘space of flows’ through which people access the property. On either side of this lies a hill-scape of various amenities available at the residency.

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 6 of 43
© Aagam Mehta
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 39 of 43
Plan
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 7 of 43
© Kartik Rathod

The site and its surrounding environment strive to be an inspiration to visitors and artists. The buildings are designed to have accessible roofs, so visitors have access to both a landscape on the ground as well as a green roof, which serve as backgrounds for installation pieces across the campus.

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 27 of 43
© Kartik Rathod
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 9 of 43
© Kartik Rathod
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 41 of 43
Section 02
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Interior Photography
© Aagam Mehta
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Interior Photography
© Aagam Mehta

The landscape design echoes this material approach with paths of stabilized pebbles, recycled stone mosaics, and local planting from the region.

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 11 of 43
© Aagam Mehta
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Exterior Photography
© Kunal Sharma
Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 40 of 43
Section 01

Walking through the entry court, one will see the Gallery, Café, and a large pavilion-which leads visitors to the central court. Through here lie the artists’ workshops- for collective use - as well as individual studio spaces. There is also a series of amphitheaters on the edge of the property, which lead to a sculpture plaza. Beyond this, lie the residential spaces for the artists.

Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates - Image 38 of 43
© Kunal Sharma

Project location

Address:Toranagallu, India

Sameep Padora and Associates
Top #Tags