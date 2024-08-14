Hampi Art Labs / Sameep Padora and Associates

+ 38

Client: JSW Foundation

Design Team: Sameep Padora, Aparna Dhareshwar, Vami Koticha, Kunal Sharma, Aum Gohil, Ashif Shafi, Sanjana Purohit, Aayushi Joshi, Pranav Thole, Vishakh Surti, Ashwin Chidambaram

Arts Management Agency: What About Art

City: Toranagallu

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Hampi Art Lab hopes to foster creative thinking by creating a space where collaboration and experimentation are possible. Located on a 5-acre site in Karnataka’s city of Vijayanagar, Hampi Art Lab is inspired by the riverine landscape of the Tungabhadra and her gentle sculpting of the surrounding hills; the project is rooted in a central ‘space of flows’ through which people access the property. On either side of this lies a hill-scape of various amenities available at the residency.

The site and its surrounding environment strive to be an inspiration to visitors and artists. The buildings are designed to have accessible roofs, so visitors have access to both a landscape on the ground as well as a green roof, which serve as backgrounds for installation pieces across the campus.

The landscape design echoes this material approach with paths of stabilized pebbles, recycled stone mosaics, and local planting from the region.

Walking through the entry court, one will see the Gallery, Café, and a large pavilion-which leads visitors to the central court. Through here lie the artists’ workshops- for collective use - as well as individual studio spaces. There is also a series of amphitheaters on the edge of the property, which lead to a sculpture plaza. Beyond this, lie the residential spaces for the artists.