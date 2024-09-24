House of Bluff / Chaoffice

+ 42

Houses • Mentougou District, China Architects: Chaoffice

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 305 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Zhu Yumeng

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dongfanggang Wood Industry , Forbo , NVC Lighting

Lead Architects: CHENG Zhi

Design Team: WU Di

Engineering: GAO Xuemei

Collaborators: ZHANG Youjiang

Clients: LIU Fei

City: Mentougou District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting at the far end of a terraced landscape, estranged from most of its neighbors, this derelict house had been left vacant, nearly forgotten by its owner. Over the years, wild plants, collapsed structures and rubbish seem to have taken over the premises, making it a wasteland in the village. On our first visit, it was evident that stray animals, birds, bees, and palm-sized spiders had made this place their home. Near the edge of the site, two toon trees flourished despite the neglect, as if they were thriving to shield this desolate land and the wildlife within.

Years later, the owner decided to transform this wasteland into a vibrant retreat. The new development would feature 5 bedrooms, complemented by expansive indoor and outdoor spaces with stunning mountain views, an open-air bath, a swing, and a slide. Designed to be a place of joy and relaxation, it promises something for both adults and children to enjoy.

The transition from wasteland to paradise seems to be a process of rejuvenation. In the painting of Lucas Cranach the Elder's, Fountain of Youth(1573), a finely crafted sunken basin symbolizing the enchanting fountain of youth, stands in stark contrast to the surrounding rough and barren landscape, which represents the arduous age of mankind. This contrast is metaphorically reflected in our design process. Working with a limited budget, we created the simple geometric forms. Just like the square basin in the painting, infusing the space with a sense of rejuvenation --- turning a piece of wasteland into a playground.

The budget permitted a construction area of approximately 300 m2, that area for 2 level building leaving the original 400 m2 courtyard feeling rather sparse. The neighboring building, however, happens to be large and imposing, dominating its boundary in all three dimensions. Simply placing 300 m2 of construction on the site would have created an awkward relationship between the new structure and the existing surroundings.

We decided to build a house featuring multiple semi-outdoor spaces and independent structures, creating a sense of grandiosity despite the limited footprint. The design centers around a basic cubic unit of 4.5m x 4.5m, which then forms houses, porches, or 'hollow frames'. In some instances, sections of these units were partially removed to enhance light and sightlines for the neighbors, as well as to soften the building's presence on the adjacent street. These interconnected spaces helped shape the distinctive atmosphere of this 'playground'.

The main entrance is situated at a higher elevation in the northwest corner of the site. Upon entering, one descends a staircase into the double-height main space on the ground floor. The kitchen, living room, and dining room are arranged from south to north, with the outdoor sunken bathtub positioned directly facing the south of the entrance, under the exposed concrete frame. The sunken bath is supported by concrete folding beams and vertical columns, with the vertical concrete structures directly above the ground-floor kitchen and its central fireplace. We briefly considered naming the project House of Hotpot due to the striking visual effect of flames appearing below the water-filled bath.

Overall, House of Bluff embodies simple geometric forms and introduces order into a previously chaotic site, much like the painting Fountain of Youth. Externally, the building's exposed façade combines concrete frame with stone filler, while internally, the walls are finished with warm-toned stucco plaster, with the projecting structural frames re-covered in wooden paneling. This deliberate interplay of two materials not only creates a striking visual contrast but also implied the dualistic juxtaposition of structure and maintenance systems, enriching its architectural narrative.