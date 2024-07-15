Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects

Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects

Save

Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 2 of 31Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 3 of 31Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Beam, ChairRoam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 5 of 31Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Fredericksburg, United States
  • Project Architect: Burton Baldridge
  • Project Manager: Brian Bedrosian
  • Senior Designer: Drew McMillian
  • Architecture, Interiors, Planning: Baldridge Architects
  • City: Fredericksburg
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 2 of 31
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Roam Ranch is a 4,362-square-foot single-family home on a working ranch outside of Fredericksburg, Texas. It is a testament to the rigorous modern design presented in a central Texas vernacular in its form, finishes, and spirit—a unique assembly of contemporary and traditional design.

Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Exterior Photography
© Casey Dunn
Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 8 of 31
© Casey Dunn
Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 31 of 31
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 3 of 31
© Casey Dunn

The clients had previously commissioned the firm for a stylistically modern Austin home. During the pandemic, the couple acknowledged that they were dissatisfied with city life and again commissioned the firm to design a new home on the ranch where they sustainably raise bison and turkeys under the name “Force of Nature.” Unlike their city house, this new home also needed to function for their business operations, including podcasts and educational events. 

Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Casey Dunn
Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Casey Dunn

The clients were adamant that this new dwelling retains a true ranch feel while accommodating certain modern flourishes and amenities. Above all, both wanted to maintain the two buildings they had built on the property - a kitchen/dining structure and a detached single-bedroom volume.

Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Casey Dunn

The resulting design preserves conceptual legibility. Bedrooms, carport, kitchen, offices, great room, and gym all reside as volumes under a single roof gesture. New corrugated polycarbonate roofing matching the preexisting roof to create a stunning entry/carport, while allowing light into the existing rooms. Together, these spaces become the focal point that is, itself, a distillation of a central Texas dog-trot.  

Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Image 5 of 31
© Casey Dunn

The ingenuity of the plan was born of pragmatic constraints. At all times, the clients needed to live in the structures amidst the chaos and mess of construction…with a newborn, no less. The design needed to contemplate the finished structure and the necessary logistics to accommodate uninterrupted occupation. While those logistics played a role in the design, one cannot see that in the resulting structure - it is fully resolved and clean. This is especially true in the small moments; the way the raw stone hearth allows the floor to seamlessly slip beneath with a 1/4” reveal or the way the flitched wood and steel structure invisibly allows for additional support at the compound cantilevers.  

Save this picture!
Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Casey Dunn

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Baldridge Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects" 15 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018739/roam-ranch-house-baldridge-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags