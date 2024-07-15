Roam Ranch House / Baldridge Architects

+ 26

Project Architect: Burton Baldridge

Project Manager: Brian Bedrosian

Senior Designer: Drew McMillian

Architecture, Interiors, Planning: Baldridge Architects

City: Fredericksburg

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Roam Ranch is a 4,362-square-foot single-family home on a working ranch outside of Fredericksburg, Texas. It is a testament to the rigorous modern design presented in a central Texas vernacular in its form, finishes, and spirit—a unique assembly of contemporary and traditional design.

The clients had previously commissioned the firm for a stylistically modern Austin home. During the pandemic, the couple acknowledged that they were dissatisfied with city life and again commissioned the firm to design a new home on the ranch where they sustainably raise bison and turkeys under the name “Force of Nature.” Unlike their city house, this new home also needed to function for their business operations, including podcasts and educational events.

The clients were adamant that this new dwelling retains a true ranch feel while accommodating certain modern flourishes and amenities. Above all, both wanted to maintain the two buildings they had built on the property - a kitchen/dining structure and a detached single-bedroom volume.

The resulting design preserves conceptual legibility. Bedrooms, carport, kitchen, offices, great room, and gym all reside as volumes under a single roof gesture. New corrugated polycarbonate roofing matching the preexisting roof to create a stunning entry/carport, while allowing light into the existing rooms. Together, these spaces become the focal point that is, itself, a distillation of a central Texas dog-trot.

The ingenuity of the plan was born of pragmatic constraints. At all times, the clients needed to live in the structures amidst the chaos and mess of construction…with a newborn, no less. The design needed to contemplate the finished structure and the necessary logistics to accommodate uninterrupted occupation. While those logistics played a role in the design, one cannot see that in the resulting structure - it is fully resolved and clean. This is especially true in the small moments; the way the raw stone hearth allows the floor to seamlessly slip beneath with a 1/4” reveal or the way the flitched wood and steel structure invisibly allows for additional support at the compound cantilevers.