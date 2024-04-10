Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 2 of 25AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, ForestAYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior PhotographyAYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier Marko Brajovic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2529 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Ohara Junior
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ita Itu Materiais de Construção, Pico do Frade Agropecuária LTDA, Usina Araucária
  • Lead Architect: Marko Brajovic
  • Operations Director: Bruno Bezerra
  • Parametric Architecture: Priscila Sati
  • Bim Model Architect: Luísa Marinho
  • Collaborating Architect: Ana Nascimento
  • Bambuzeiro Engineer And Team Training: Ing. Alejandro S. Cieslik
  • Construction: Júlio Cesar da Silva e equipe
  • Environmental Licensing And Approval Project: EE Escritório de Engenharia
  • Program: Área social
  • Ayuru Area : 1894.4 ft2
  • Services Area: 635.0 ft2
  • Country: Brazil
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 6 of 25
© Eduardo Ohara Junior

Text description provided by the architects. AYURU (the name of a bird in Tupi-Guarani) is inspired by the principle of arriving and landing in a territory of ecological relationships in a light and gentle way.

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 8 of 25
© Eduardo Ohara Junior
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 18 of 25
Implantação
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Ohara Junior

AYURU is a species of bird. Inspired by the fluid movement of these animals, the forest temple is based on the principle of arriving and landing in a territory of ecological relationships in a light and gentle way. With a height of 8m and an external diameter of 16m, the Ayuru space offers a flexible area for different uses in events and practices. Externally, on the East and West sides, we have two squares, thus extending the possible program of uses, as well as parking spaces, bathrooms, storage and support kitchen, accessed by stone paths that articulate access to the entire complex. The space blends into the landscape with its color similar to the Atlantic forest.

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Eduardo Ohara Junior

The structural system of this large hollow is inspired by the recurring typology of ancestral indigenous architecture. Built entirely in bamboo of the Guadua Angustifolia species, AYURU has a structure made up of 16 pillars 11m long and a dense composition of transverse beams. In the center of the structure, an iron ring receives all the forces, which are distributed across the radial geometry, and offers an opening for natural light and ventilation. The roof of the space is made of ceramic tiles glazed in high-temperature ovens, and its specific blue-green hue is the result of numerous tests, transforms and surprises depending on the intensity and play of natural light and shadow projection. 

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography
Cortesia de Atelier Marko Brajovic
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 22 of 25
Section
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesia de Atelier Marko Brajovic

For the design of this cover, we were inspired by the bird's wing, whose color varies from green to blue and sometimes multiple colors simultaneously. The symmetry of the interior space is organized around a central area, finished with a soil-cement floor made from local clay, and decking areas made from eucalyptus from the Cunha region. Therefore, along with the bamboo that comes from the Mambucaba region in the bay of Ilha Grande, almost all of the structural materials in the work are local.

AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Eduardo Ohara Junior
AYURU the Forest Temple / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 24 of 25
Iso Roof

AYURU is a Forest Temple created for Aldeia Rizoma, located in Paraty, and integrates the project of ecological accommodations and experiences of well-being programs and immersive events in Nature.

Project location

Address:Rizoma Village, Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

About this office
Atelier Marko Brajovic
Office

