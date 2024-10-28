Farmworker’s House / Nidus

+ 27

Design Team: Paula Averbeck

Technical Team: Dagmar Triestram

City: Norden

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The brick house in East Frisia, built in the 1960s as a farmworker's home, consists of a main house and a small barn. It was constructed following a standardized plan, reflecting the mass housing developments of post-war Germany.

Designed to meet broad housing needs, the house was built simply with local materials like red brick and craftsmanship. This type of self-sufficient home shaped the cultural landscape of northern Germany in the 1960s. When we discovered the house in 2020, much of its original simplicity had been lost to modern renovations—plastic roof extensions, shutters, and painted windows had distorted its appearance.

The house was intended to become a weekend retreat. Instead of making radical changes, we opted to preserve its modest exterior and highlight the subtle local craftsmanship. Together with local artisans, we restored the house to its original, simple beauty. The fine roof detailing is a great example of our subtle approach. Today, the house blends seamlessly into the landscape of fields, meadows, and the nearby dike of the Wadden Sea National Park.

The interior reflects the same minimalist atmosphere, with materials like oiled pine wood, whitewashed plaster, and vintage furniture from the 60s and 70s. We designed a small wall cabinet inspired by this project, capturing the essence of the house—a little treasure chest, much like the house itself.