World
Farmworker’s House / Nidus

Farmworker's House / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Norden, Germany
  • Architects: Nidus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Volker Conradus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Aldoo Jacober for Bazzani, LUMİNA, Mawa Design, Nidus Objects, Winckelmans
  • Lead Architects: Annelen Schmidt-Vollenbroich, Ana Vollenbroich
Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Volker Conradus

Text description provided by the architects. The brick house in East Frisia, built in the 1960s as a farmworker's home, consists of a main house and a small barn. It was constructed following a standardized plan, reflecting the mass housing developments of post-war Germany.

Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Volker Conradus
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Volker Conradus

Designed to meet broad housing needs, the house was built simply with local materials like red brick and craftsmanship. This type of self-sufficient home shaped the cultural landscape of northern Germany in the 1960s. When we discovered the house in 2020, much of its original simplicity had been lost to modern renovations—plastic roof extensions, shutters, and painted windows had distorted its appearance.

Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography
© Volker Conradus
Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Volker Conradus

The house was intended to become a weekend retreat. Instead of making radical changes, we opted to preserve its modest exterior and highlight the subtle local craftsmanship. Together with local artisans, we restored the house to its original, simple beauty. The fine roof detailing is a great example of our subtle approach. Today, the house blends seamlessly into the landscape of fields, meadows, and the nearby dike of the Wadden Sea National Park.

Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Volker Conradus
Elevation
Elevation
Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
© Volker Conradus

The interior reflects the same minimalist atmosphere, with materials like oiled pine wood, whitewashed plaster, and vintage furniture from the 60s and 70s. We designed a small wall cabinet inspired by this project, capturing the essence of the house—a little treasure chest, much like the house itself.

Farmworker’s House / Nidus - Exterior Photography
© Volker Conradus

Nidus
WoodGlassBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany

Cite: "Farmworker’s House / Nidus" 28 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022756/farmworkers-house-nidus> ISSN 0719-8884

