Renovation of the Zebro Viewpoint / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Renovation of the Zebro Viewpoint / Álvaro Siza Vieira

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Public Space, Installations & Structures
Vilar Barroco, Portugal
  • Coordinator: Rita Frois do Amaral
  • Collaborator: Paulo Silva
  • Structural Consultants: GOP, Gabinete de Organização e Projectos, Lda - Jorge Nunes da Silva, Ana Silva
  • Construction: Eliseu e Farinha – Sociedade de Construções, Lda - Pedro Baptista (director de obra)
  • Client: Câmara Municipal de Oleiros
  • City: Vilar Barroco
  • Country: Portugal
© Daniel Sousa

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a rocky massif in the Serra do Moradal, by the side of ER 238, the Zebro Viewpoint is naturally accessible due to the area's topographical characteristics.

Overlooking the extensive valley traversed by the Zêzere River, it consists of a circular platform supported by a cantilever fixed to the rock. The construction will be entirely made of exposed reinforced concrete.

Plans
Access is via a ramp with a 110 cm high guardrail made of bars and a flexible stainless steel mesh. The guardrail of the platform is made of exposed concrete and has a height of 110 cm.

The circular structure appears suspended over the landscape and features two openings filled with walkable glass panels.

The viewpoint is integrated into the International Appalachian Trail, which traverses a large part of the mountain range, respecting the characteristics of the existing climbing routes in the area.

