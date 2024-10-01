Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 2 of 29A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BedroomA Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, WindowsA Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ForestA Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ecuador
  • Architects: Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Villota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Dipac
  • Lead Architects: Frank Espinoza Barrera
  • Graphic Representations: Jorge Luis Ardila
  • Structural Advisor: Alvaro Fernando Luna
  • Construction Collaborators: MC Constructora
  • Artisan Carpenter And Woods: Raul Ramos
  • Program: Lodging (Outdoor Living, Indoor Living, SSHH and Kitchen)
  • Country: Ecuador
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrés Villota

Text description provided by the architects. The dream of preserving what was first, and what it now, as an act of respect and good augury towards and with Mother Nature by Pablo, its owner, is the background that initiates the assignment. A few kilometers from the central village in the “El Calvario” community, Pastaza province - Ecuador, the family decides to embark on a project capable of offering a recreational experience intended as a place for rest, relaxation, and direct connection with an Amazonian natural environment.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 2 of 29
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Andrés Villota

Within the family lot, covering approximately 2.5 hectares, Pablo envisions the lodging project site over a ravine located to the southeast of the area where wildlife converges, seeking to be part of it. The resources available to the family, including both recycled materials (metal pipes from the oil industry, welded mesh, rods) and natural materials (rocks, wood, bamboo), guide the project's development.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 21 of 29
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 22 of 29
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 24 of 29
Longitudinal section

The revaluation of cultural ancestry, common sense, and awareness towards and with the territory we inhabit leads us to align contemporary learnings with vernacular actions and logic, manifested in architecture guided by artisanal hands.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Windows
© Andrés Villota

The lodging is arranged horizontally over the ravine, allowing a large Pigüe tree to continue inhabiting the space, now within it, surrounded by lush, humid jungle. Its support is maintained by a row of recycled pipe piles, preserving its infrastructure against humidity, protecting and safeguarding springs, facilitating the installation of bio-filters for wastewater treatment, and accommodating the natural space by supporting the slope.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Image 23 of 29
Plan - Context

The covering is crafted with natural and recycled materials, including fragmented rocks and fillings in welded mesh formwork, wooden pieces, and bamboo to cover the flooring, combined with wooden and glass panels delimit service and rest areas, all while maintaining a connection with its natural exterior habitat and providing adequate interior comfort.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Andrés Villota
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Andrés Villota

Its roof extends in a way that ensures protection against the region’s heavy rains and winds. The Pigüe tree carefully crosses through the roof, allowing its trunk to remain moist and thereby preserving its living biotic microsystem.

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Andrés Villota

This approach demonstrates thoughtful possibilities for intervening in sensitive natural environments, identifying and reconsidering the potentialities of the place. It is a lodging immersed in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest, where a living Pigüe tree resides inside, capable of bringing and attracting life with it.

Project gallery

About this office
Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura" [Un hospedaje en el Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura] 01 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021693/a-lodge-in-the-pigue-mestizo-estudio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

