Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio

Architects: W Architecture Studio

City: Thandarai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Amid a cluster of family-owned houses, the north-facing rectangular site belongs to a borderless neighborhood with the only true boundary being the thinnai—a raised, covered veranda intrinsic to Tamil households. This space, where the family chit-chats with neighbors and feeds dogs, serves as the heart of belonging.

The plan is zoned into three. The communal spaces- thinnai, living room and courtyard, and the more private kitchen and bedrooms are linearly arranged such that every space is visually connected. At the core of the house is a courtyard. A wall curves through the volume of the courtyard and shelters the west from the harsh sun.

On the east, the curve extends to the roof, forming an open space to bask in the morning sun. The perforations in the curve let the sun cast patterns on the earth-like oxide floor and shower rain into the courtyard. The river rocks in the courtyard are mnemonic objects, reminiscent of the river flowing nearby. The curve, more than a sculptural element, is a play wall to climb up to the roof and lie back, watching clouds drift by. The curve connects the ground and the roof, creating a three-dimensional recreational area.

The courtyard invites not just the family but also birds, insects, dogs, and cats, turning the home into a sanctuary for all. Here, the home celebrates the climate's veracities—bare feet on cool, damp soil, raindrops from the open roof, stargazing at a clear blue sky—breathing life into the narrative.