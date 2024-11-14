Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio

Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio

Save

Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Exterior Photography, WoodVaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 3 of 21Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 4 of 21Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 5 of 21Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thandarai, India
  • Architects: W Architecture Studio
  • City: Thandarai
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Amid a cluster of family-owned houses, the north-facing rectangular site belongs to a borderless neighborhood with the only true boundary being the thinnai—a raised, covered veranda intrinsic to Tamil households. This space, where the family chit-chats with neighbors and feeds dogs, serves as the heart of belonging.

Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 3 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 17 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 8 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam

The plan is zoned into three. The communal spaces- thinnai, living room and courtyard, and the more private kitchen and bedrooms are linearly arranged such that every space is visually connected. At the core of the house is a courtyard. A wall curves through the volume of the courtyard and shelters the west from the harsh sun.

Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 5 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 18 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 4 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam

On the east, the curve extends to the roof, forming an open space to bask in the morning sun. The perforations in the curve let the sun cast patterns on the earth-like oxide floor and shower rain into the courtyard. The river rocks in the courtyard are mnemonic objects, reminiscent of the river flowing nearby. The curve, more than a sculptural element, is a play wall to climb up to the roof and lie back, watching clouds drift by. The curve connects the ground and the roof, creating a three-dimensional recreational area.

Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 7 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 19 of 21
Elevation
Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 9 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam

The courtyard invites not just the family but also birds, insects, dogs, and cats, turning the home into a sanctuary for all. Here, the home celebrates the climate's veracities—bare feet on cool, damp soil, raindrops from the open roof, stargazing at a clear blue sky—breathing life into the narrative.

Save this picture!
Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio - Image 14 of 21
© Syam Sreesylam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vy architecture studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio" 14 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023453/vaazh-house-vy-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags