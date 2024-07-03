Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners

Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners

Save

Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 25Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 25Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairSix Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographySix Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Umluj, Saudi Arabia
  • Design Team: Norman Foster, Gerard Evenden, Stefan Behling, Marilu Sicoli, Ross Palmer, Maximilian Zielinski, Dimitris Themelis, Octavian Georghiou, Giorgina Di Gironimo, Corina Fodor, Emir Tigrel, Zak Lawson, Anis Abou Zaki, Roger Ridsdill Smith, Nathan Langdon
  • Spa Pool Consultant: Barr + Wray
  • Planning Consultant Local Architect: KEOIC
  • F&B Consultants: Humble Arnold Associates
  • Cost Consultants: Red Sea Global
  • Fire Consultant: Xeluxe
  • City: Umluj
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 8 of 25
© Red Sea Global

Text description provided by the architects. Situated a short distance inland from the Red Sea coast, Southern Dunes is a new luxury resort that is set to become a new destination for global tourists. The project is a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s amazing desert landscape and pursues the highest environmental standards of sustainability in an effort to preserve, protect and enhance the region’s stunning natural biodiversity for generations to come.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 3 of 25
© Red Sea Global
Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 9 of 25
© Red Sea Global

The larger masterplan for the special economic zone includes an international airport and several island developments, including Coral Bloom on Shura island – the hub island for coastal development.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Red Sea Global
Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Countertop, Chair
© Red Sea Global

Located in a spectacular setting, where the dunes meet the mountains, the entrance to the resort is marked by a distinctive flower-shaped canopy, sheltering a lush oasis. Planted with local species of flora, it cools the space naturally and enhances its environmental qualities. The lightweight, rope-clad petals accommodate the welcoming area and many other amenities surrounded by panoramic views of the mountains and desert beyond. The luxurious hotel rooms are located towards the breathtaking valley and open up with spectacular views of the mountains.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Red Sea Global
Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair, Table, Door, Bed
© Red Sea Global

The resort also features 40 mountain villas, carefully placed across the site, with lightweight roof forms that are inspired by undulating sand dunes and traditional tents. The villas respect the site’s topography, their fluid roof structures blend with the sand and the colour of the soil. The resort includes exclusive amenities such as the spa, pool area and speciality restaurants, which are all underpinned by a commitment to championing local crafts, cuisines and traditions.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Red Sea Global

The spa provides a wide array of traditional treatments, with serene views of a nearby valley and the mountains beyond. The pool area creates an oasis for guests, sheltering them from strong sunlight and providing spectacular views of the sand dunes. The resort’s speciality restaurants are situated at the site’s highest point, to facilitate sunset dining.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Red Sea Global

The structures have been carefully planned and sited to minimise environmental impact. The landscaping is also sensitively designed, to maintain and enhance the original character of the area.

Save this picture!
Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners - Image 2 of 25
© Red Sea Global

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Umluj, Saudi Arabia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSaudi Arabia

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Six Senses Southern Dunes Resort / Foster + Partners" 03 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018350/six-senses-southern-dunes-resort-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags