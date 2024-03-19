LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

+ 32

Houses • Itupeva, Brazil Architects: Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15069 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ruy Teixeira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Florense Art & pedras , Celina Dias , Coifas Pulsar , Construflama , EXBRA revestimentos , Kohler , MontBlanc , Portaco , TM2 Aluminio , Taniguchi , Uniflex Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Luciano Dalla Marta e Marcela Maia

Architects: Priscila Minematsu Sunao, Luma Fogasça da Silva, Mariana Nunes Taguti, Marcos Vinicius da Silva, Miguel Zaionc

Construction: Chapchap Construções

Manager: Fort Real Estate Management

Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Lighting Project: Welight iluminação

Automation: TAAG automação

Program: Residencial

Producer: Manu Figueiredo

City: Itupeva

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This project was developed for a couple of clients who have been working with our office for several years, this being our third project together. As a young couple, the idea was to have a large social area to entertain friends but also allow parallel uses, avoiding one activity impacting the other. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, the region is very hot in the summer, so the defined proposal was to explore natural lighting and protect areas facing West (the most exposed facade to the sun in the southern hemisphere). The lot has a gentle slope in front of the golf course. A crucial aspect that directly influenced the development of the project was the accessibility standards adopted in all leisure areas, as well as the other environments, including circulation and bathrooms, the idea is promoting inclusive architecture.

The project divides the house into two blocks interconnected by a covered walkway: one block houses the social area and the other the intimate area, allowing all environments to take full advantage of natural light. Between the blocks, there is a garden protected from the sun by the building itself, maintaining a pleasant temperature all year round.

The social pavilion was designed with large glass doors promoting integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The gourmet space received special attention, with a main counter and a small enclosed support kitchen. The pool was subtly lowered to the social area, allowing the entire house to enjoy the view of the golf course in the back of the lot.

In the intimate block, there are seven bedrooms with balconies that protect the rooms from excessive solar exposure and also preserve privacy. The roof of the social block functions as an extension of the balconies; its green covering serves as an outdoor living area also helping regulate the temperature. On the ground floor are the home theater, the playroom, and the service areas.

All openings have “muxarabi” to filter sunlight and create a visual unity to the house. Two well-defined circulation axes intersect the center of the intimate block, where the staircase and elevator are located. To bring natural light to this area, a pergola with a glass roof was created, to bring the sunlight in. The choice of materials balances natural elements such as stone, and wood, with technological materials.

The development of the project, from its conception to delivery, involved clients, multidisciplinary teams, the construction company, and project management, ensuring that the house met all needs and expectations, with the maximum use of each environment. With a neutral base and good architecture, the house incorporates elements of original design and vintage and modernist furniture, making it a unique and special project.