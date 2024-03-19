Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

Save
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura

LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 2 of 37LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 3 of 37LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, FacadeLGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, ChairLGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itupeva, Brazil
  • Architects: Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15069 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruy Teixeira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Florense, Art & pedras, Celina Dias, Coifas Pulsar, Construflama, EXBRA revestimentos, Kohler, MontBlanc, Portaco, TM2 Aluminio, Taniguchi, Uniflex
  • Lead Architects: Luciano Dalla Marta e Marcela Maia
  • Architects: Priscila Minematsu Sunao, Luma Fogasça da Silva, Mariana Nunes Taguti, Marcos Vinicius da Silva, Miguel Zaionc
  • Construction: Chapchap Construções
  • Manager: Fort Real Estate Management
  • Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
  • Lighting Project: Welight iluminação
  • Automation: TAAG automação
  • Program: Residencial
  • Producer: Manu Figueiredo
  • City: Itupeva
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 6 of 37
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. This project was developed for a couple of clients who have been working with our office for several years, this being our third project together. As a young couple, the idea was to have a large social area to entertain friends but also allow parallel uses, avoiding one activity impacting the other. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, the region is very hot in the summer, so the defined proposal was to explore natural lighting and protect areas facing West (the most exposed facade to the sun in the southern hemisphere). The lot has a gentle slope in front of the golf course. A crucial aspect that directly influenced the development of the project was the accessibility standards adopted in all leisure areas, as well as the other environments, including circulation and bathrooms, the idea is promoting inclusive architecture.

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 3 of 37
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 33 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Ruy Teixeira

The project divides the house into two blocks interconnected by a covered walkway: one block houses the social area and the other the intimate area, allowing all environments to take full advantage of natural light. Between the blocks, there is a garden protected from the sun by the building itself, maintaining a pleasant temperature all year round.

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ruy Teixeira

The social pavilion was designed with large glass doors promoting integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The gourmet space received special attention, with a main counter and a small enclosed support kitchen. The pool was subtly lowered to the social area, allowing the entire house to enjoy the view of the golf course in the back of the lot. 

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 13 of 37
© Ruy Teixeira

In the intimate block, there are seven bedrooms with balconies that protect the rooms from excessive solar exposure and also preserve privacy. The roof of the social block functions as an extension of the balconies; its green covering serves as an outdoor living area also helping regulate the temperature. On the ground floor are the home theater, the playroom, and the service areas.

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table
© Ruy Teixeira
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ruy Teixeira

All openings have “muxarabi” to filter sunlight and create a visual unity to the house. Two well-defined circulation axes intersect the center of the intimate block, where the staircase and elevator are located. To bring natural light to this area, a pergola with a glass roof was created, to bring the sunlight in. The choice of materials balances natural elements such as stone, and wood, with technological materials.

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 35 of 37
Section A
Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 2 of 37
© Ruy Teixeira

The development of the project, from its conception to delivery, involved clients, multidisciplinary teams, the construction company, and project management, ensuring that the house met all needs and expectations, with the maximum use of each environment. With a neutral base and good architecture, the house incorporates elements of original design and vintage and modernist furniture, making it a unique and special project.

Save this picture!
LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura - Image 24 of 37
© Ruy Teixeira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "LGM House / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura" [Casa LGM / Luciano Dalla Marta Arquitetura] 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014636/lgm-house-luciano-dalla-marta-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags