One River North / MAD Architects

Principal Partners: Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano

Design Team: Jon Kontuly, Flora Lee, Peng Xie, Edwin Cho, Horace Hou, Yunfei Qiu, Evan Shaner, Shawna Chengxiang Meng

Client: The MAX Collaborative

Owner: The Max Collaborative, Uplands Real Estate Partners, Zakhem Real Estate Group

Executive Architects: Davis Partnership Architects

General Contractor : Saunders Construction

Interior Designer: The Interior Studio at Davis Partnership Architects

Structural Engineering: Jirsa Hedrick

Mep Engineering: ME Engineers

Landscape Desgin: Davis Partnership Architects

Civil Consultant: Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc

City: Denver

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. A crack of natural terrain carves through the 16-story glass facade of One River North, (ORN), a new mixed-use development near the center of Denver, Colorado's River North Art District (RiNo). More than just an apartment building, One River North is a vertical landscape for its residents to wander as if hiking in the mountains. "Imagine living in a building yet feeling as though you're immersed in a natural landscape—like living within a canyon itself," says MAD Principal Architect, Ma Yansong.

As residents traverse the building's canyon trail from the 6th to the 9th floor, they become immersed in curated environments inspired by Colorado's foothill and canyon ecosystems, guided by the sounds of cascading water that is audible from the street below. With One River North, MAD seeks to reimagine urban living by integrating natural experiences into modern architecture, creating immersive living experiences that foster community and strengthen residents' connections to each other and the natural world.

This innovative approach is in response to the environmental conditions of Denver, a city known for the rugged mountains and deep canyons that surround its urban area. Within the city, the River North Art District (RiNo) has recently experienced a remarkable transformation. Once an industrial hub, it has since evolved into a thriving center for creators, artists, and outdoor enthusiasts that together reinvigorate the creative and active culture of Colorado.

One River North addresses Denver's need for high-density urban housing while offering an expanded lifestyle centered on wellness and accessibility in a safe, walkable neighborhood. MAD's design reflects the city's active culture by encouraging exploration, well-being, and a connection to nature that strengthens its residents' ties to their surroundings and to one another. The building features 187 rental units spread across 15 floors, along with a 9,000-square-foot ground-floor retail space that seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape and streetscape. Exterior materials and plantings flow into the interior, reinforcing the connection between indoors and outdoors.

The soft surfaces of the Canyon—a carved-out, four-story amenity space inspired by natural erosion and designed to evoke a slot canyon, were designed by MAD to contrast the clean geometric lines of the building's massing. This feature includes over 13,000 square feet of landscaped terraces that appear to hang in open space, offering some of the city's most breathtaking views, along with water elements that foster a strong connection between residents and the natural environment. The canyon-like structure running through the façade creates an immersive, natural experience, merging indoor and outdoor spaces and blurring the boundaries between nature and architecture.

The canyon-inspired amenity area includes outdoor seating, shared rooms, and fitness facilities, all designed to cultivate engagement and foster meaningful connections. Drawing inspiration from Colorado's diverse biomes, its landscape design reflects the state's natural conditions and unique plant life which change over the course of the four seasons. The landscape has been thoughtfully curated with resilient plant species to ensure that, over time, the greenery will flourish, transforming the canyon-like feature into a lush, thriving environment that enhances the residents' experience and contributes to the surrounding community.

The Canyon climbs across the building's facades to culminate at a landscaped rooftop terrace 16 stories above street level. This alpine-inspired space features a pool, spa, and garden that provide unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline.

One River North has earned Fitwel certification, a prestigious recognition that highlights its commitment to promoting the physical and mental well-being of its residents. This certification, awarded to fewer than 1,000 buildings worldwide, reflects the project's innovative approach to mixed-use development. By offering a thoughtfully curated, immersive living experience that emphasizes placemaking and fosters a sense of community, One River North sets a new standard for urban living focused on human health and wellness.

Already an unmissable landmark for the River North Art District and Denver at large, One River North offers a fresh perspective on the mixed-use building type—seamlessly integrating nature, lifestyle, convenience, and community into a contemporary residential experience—that will surely inspire many more to come. "Imagine our three-dimensional urban spaces," Ma Yansong explains, "where high-rise office buildings and high-rise hotels introduce sky gardens, canyons, and waterfalls. In this vision, the future city is not just made of concrete boxes anymore; it becomes a place that integrates and connects people with nature." One River North is more than just a place to live — it is a place to thrive, in which the boundaries between the urban environment and the natural world disappear.