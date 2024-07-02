Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

+ 27

Project And Construction Management: Martin Gomez, Lorena Errico

Documentation And Renders: Enzo Frugone

Construction: Grupo PLA Constructora

Landscaping: Estudio Amalia Robredo

Lightning: Lucia Urioste

Engineering: Ingenieria Civil Nicolás Méndez Díaz & Asoc.

Thermomechanical: Asuan

Program: Single family Home

City: Faro de José Ignacio

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Arriving at José Ignacio you will find El Secreto, a strip of irregular land formed by the proximity to the dunes and the sea. Preserving these wild surroundings was the main objective while projecting, thus the house is raised to save the sea views and make the least possible impact to preserve the natural existing condition.

The ground plan rests on pillars, detached from the ground, where a space for garages and services is formed, invaded by the local wild vegetation and an upper floor flying over it.

The volumetry of the house is perceived in a pure form, with an extraction operation that results in a large inner courtyard which forms a floor plan as a circuit alternating bedrooms and semi-private courtyards. The courtyards also add interior facades increasing the entry of light of the house and strengthening the connection between interiors and the exteriors. The inhabitants of the house can see each other in the circulatory space even if they are on opposite sides of the house.

The social spaces of the house, dining room, living room, kitchen and barbecue, are aligned and connected to each other and the deck that runs through them reinforces this connection and the premise of our studio: an outdoor life in dialogue with nature.