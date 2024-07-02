Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 32Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 3 of 32Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 4 of 32Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 5 of 32Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Faro de José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Martin Gomez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4844 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniela Mac Adden
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Bia, Bosch, Landarte, Laviere, Luissi, Montecuir, Mr Parquet, Oblak, Portobello, Studio Luce
  • Project And Construction Management: Martin Gomez, Lorena Errico
  • Documentation And Renders: Enzo Frugone
  • Construction: Grupo PLA Constructora
  • Landscaping: Estudio Amalia Robredo
  • Lightning: Lucia Urioste
  • Engineering: Ingenieria Civil Nicolás Méndez Díaz & Asoc.
  • Thermomechanical: Asuan
  • Program: Single family Home
  • City: Faro de José Ignacio
  • Country: Uruguay
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. Arriving at José Ignacio you will find El Secreto, a strip of irregular land formed by the proximity to the dunes and the sea. Preserving these wild surroundings was the main objective while projecting, thus the house is raised to save the sea views and make the least possible impact to preserve the natural existing condition.

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 3 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden

The ground plan rests on pillars, detached from the ground, where a space for garages and services is formed, invaded by the local wild vegetation and an upper floor flying over it.

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 14 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 13 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 32 of 32
Planta - Alta

The volumetry of the house is perceived in a pure form, with an extraction operation that results in a large inner courtyard which forms a floor plan as a circuit alternating bedrooms and semi-private courtyards. The courtyards also add interior facades increasing the entry of light of the house and strengthening the connection between interiors and the exteriors. The inhabitants of the house can see each other in the circulatory space even if they are on opposite sides of the house.

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 24 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 25 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden

The social spaces of the house, dining room, living room, kitchen and barbecue, are aligned and connected to each other and  the deck that runs through them reinforces this connection and the premise of our studio: an outdoor life in dialogue with nature.

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos - Image 22 of 32
© Daniela Mac Adden

