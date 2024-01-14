Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa

Houses
Fuenlabrada, Spain
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Text description provided by the architects. After a basement fire, the fire spread and destroyed large parts of the building. We considered the appropriate approach to dealing with the damaged structure. Instead of opting for a complete demolition, we chose a strategy of partial dismantling starting from the attic, followed by an extension. This allowed for the reuse of a significant portion of the building's structure shortened the construction time for the family, and preserved the garden that had evolved over the decades with its beautiful trees and plants.

House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Cross Section
Cross Section
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography
A new timber frame structure on the upper floor rests on the exterior walls and spans the entire width of the house. This enables a new floor plan that functions independently of the existing load-bearing walls on the ground floor. The substantial timber beams become defining elements of the space and form a grid with nine rooms that are interconnected and delineated by large sliding doors. The existing spiral staircase is exposed and, thanks to the open floor plan, takes on a new significance.

House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography, Door
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography, Windows
House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Interior Photography
An intensively green plant ring marks the transition between the existing ground floor and the new construction on the upper floor. It also serves as a canopy with structural sun protection for the ground floor and simultaneously promotes biodiversity. Another garden is located on the roof, where an elevated PV system allows for a green roof with abundant vegetation and a cooling effect for the house.

House with Three Gardens / Allen + Crippa - Exterior Photography
About this office
Allen + Crippa
Top #Tags