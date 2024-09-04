Flag House / studio mk27

+ 44

Products

Architect: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Suzana Glogowski

Interior Design: Diana Radomysler

Landscape Design: Allworth Design

Construction: Linden Construction (geral), B-Mak Construction (local)

Author: Marcio Kogan

Co Author: Suzana Glogowski

Local Architect: Evoke International Design

Project Team: Elisa Friedmann, Eline Ostyn, Pedro Ribeiro, Carlos Costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima

Structural Engineering: Wicke Herfst Maver Structural Engineers

MEP: Brett Cryderman Electric Ltd., Ridge Meadows Mechanical Ltd., Ecolighten Energy Solutions Ltd.

Steel Structure: Clearbrook Iron Works Ltd.

Building Manager: Jamie Linden

HVAC: Eco-design HVAC

Automation: Millson Technologies Inc.

City: Whistler

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. The main challenge of this project was to create a strong connection between internal and external spaces, typical of studio mk27 project in tropical climate, but in this case, in Whistler, a ski station in Canada where winters are harsh.

“I wanted to create the same connection between indoor and outdoor here, as I do in warmer climates. Regardless of the geographic location, the design process is the same. Working with a big glass box makes the house open up to the surrounding nature, and invite the outside in. At the same time, it makes the volume appear weightless, as if floating above the ground” -- Marcio Kogan

The research for spaces able to create this feeling of belonging to the surrounding nature without foregoing the necessary insulation for the house. The result was a glass box leaning on another. This gesture, of projecting outwards the mountain, of flotation over he site respond to the wish of integration with the landscape. In contrast with the transparente upper volume, the basement is a metalic surface that, in a way, merged with the snow.