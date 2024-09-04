Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Flag House / studio mk27

Flag House / studio mk27

Save

Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 2 of 49Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, ChairFlag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, StairsFlag House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, WindowsFlag House / studio mk27 - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Whistler, Canada
  • Architect: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Suzana Glogowski
  • Interior Design: Diana Radomysler
  • Landscape Design: Allworth Design
  • Construction: Linden Construction (geral), B-Mak Construction (local)
  • Author: Marcio Kogan
  • Co Author: Suzana Glogowski
  • Local Architect: Evoke International Design
  • Project Team: Elisa Friedmann, Eline Ostyn, Pedro Ribeiro, Carlos Costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima
  • Structural Engineering: Wicke Herfst Maver Structural Engineers
  • MEP: Brett Cryderman Electric Ltd., Ridge Meadows Mechanical Ltd., Ecolighten Energy Solutions Ltd.
  • Steel Structure: Clearbrook Iron Works Ltd.
  • Building Manager: Jamie Linden
  • HVAC: Eco-design HVAC
  • Automation: Millson Technologies Inc.
  • City: Whistler
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 40 of 49
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The main challenge of this project was to create a strong connection between internal and external spaces, typical of studio mk27 project in tropical climate, but in this case, in Whistler, a ski station in Canada where winters are harsh.

Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Table
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 45 of 49
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“I wanted to create the same connection between indoor and outdoor here, as I do in warmer climates. Regardless of the geographic location, the design process is the same. Working with a big glass box makes the house open up to the surrounding nature, and invite the outside in. At the same time, it makes the volume appear weightless, as if floating above the ground” -- Marcio Kogan

Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 49 of 49
North elevation
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The research for spaces able to create this feeling of belonging to the surrounding nature without foregoing the necessary insulation for the house. The result was a glass box leaning on another. This gesture, of projecting outwards the mountain, of flotation over he site respond to the wish of integration with the landscape. In contrast with the transparente upper volume, the basement is a metalic surface that, in a way, merged with the snow.

Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 44 of 49
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 33 of 49
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 46 of 49
West elevation
Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 37 of 49
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“The family can leave and return to the house on skis, and slide straight in, the house is perfectly prepared for anything, connected to activities close to nature.” -- Suzana Glogowski

Save this picture!
Flag House / studio mk27 - Image 2 of 49
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
studio mk27
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Flag House / studio mk27" [Casa Flag / studio mk27] 04 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020788/flag-house-studio-mk27> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags