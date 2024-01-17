Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati

Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati

Save
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati

Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior PhotographyPereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior PhotographyPereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardPereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Interior PhotographyPereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior Photography
© Paulo Catrica

Text by Valerio Olgiati. The house is located in Alentejo, Portugal. It is 10 km away from the ocean. The area is known for its wide-open spaces and its rural landscape. The house is set at the end of a dirt road, in between hills and surrounded by cork oaks.

Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior Photography
© Paulo Catrica
Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Paulo Catrica

In the middle of this wild, hilly landscape there is a platform and on it a garden with a pavilion-like house in it. There are walls of different heights around the platform that protect the life on it. The setting of walls allows a differentiated spatial perception of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Interior Photography
© Paulo Catrica
Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Image 10 of 13
Floor plan

Through the entrance gate, the blue quartzite shines through the deeper water surface of the pool. From the room with a concrete sofa, there is the only opening towards the north, which allows a view over the illuminated garden and the pool into the wild landscape.

Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Interior Photography
© Paulo Catrica

There is no internal connecting corridor in the house itself. The garden's path system connects the rooms. Everything is set so that there is enough shade inside the house during the hot summer and that the sun can shine deep into the rooms in the cooler winter.

Save this picture!
Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Paulo Catrica

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Valerio Olgiati
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Pereiro Do Cha House / Valerio Olgiati" 17 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012259/pereiro-do-cha-house-valerio-olgiati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags