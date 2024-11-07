Zarrón Square / BOV ESTUDIO

+ 12

Public Space, Square • Spain
Architects: BOV ESTUDIO

Area: 1380 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Javier Bravo

Manufacturers: ADYBOR, Mmcittè

Architects: Irene González, Antonio Valverde, César Buquerín

Site Architect: Enrique Gutierrez Barahona

Country: Spain

A Space for All People - The Plaza del Zarrón is envisioned as a space for everyone, addressing the natural flow and needs of all citizens in Almazán. By focusing on the wall and the old quarter and observing the movement of its inhabitants, we aimed to create a fluid and inclusive link between the old town and the newer areas, bridging the five-meter elevation difference that previously acted as a barrier. This project prioritizes accessibility and connection, allowing everyone to freely move between parts of the town that were once separated. The lines and folds of the new Plaza del Zarrón reflect the town's pulse and offer various pathways, routes, and spaces for each user to experience without hindrance. This public space weaves together Almazán's historical roots and contemporary life, where the freedom of each individual—whether walking, resting, or socializing—is at the heart of its design.

A Plaza Made of Plazas - The design of Plaza del Zarrón distributes the elevation change smoothly across its surface, creating a series of sloping, zigzagging platforms that ensure universal accessibility. Along this main path, flat areas emerge, creating small plazas within the larger square. These flatter areas offer vantage points, each uniquely oriented to capture different views and light, encouraging exploration and rest. These inner plazas will house seating, trees, and the relocated Zarrón sculpture, offering spaces for gathering and reflection. Smaller alcoves and steps serve as informal seating areas and make it easy for people to gather and socialize, while the thoughtfully planned geometric layout helps soften inclines to enhance accessibility. This complex arrangement, born from a precise geometric study, allows efficient resource use and ensures smooth execution, resulting in a functional and welcoming space for all.

Dancing with "the Zarrón" and the Plaza Mayor - Each year on May 17, Almazán celebrates San Pascual Bailón, accompanied by the traditional Zarrón dance—a festivity recognized for its Regional Tourist Interest. Historically, this celebration featured the Zarrón sculpture prominently displayed in the Plaza Mayor. By relocating it to the Plaza del Zarrón, we symbolically link Almazán's historical essence with its modern-day life. The new placement of this sculpture allows it to witness a new kind of unity between urban and civic spaces, bridging tradition and innovation. Now, dances, festivities, and civic life will intertwine within the Plaza del Zarrón, connecting seamlessly to the Plaza Mayor and old town walls.

Materiality - The Plaza del Zarrón harmonizes the town's heritage with contemporary design by selecting materials that resonate with Almazán's traditional aesthetic. We used aged concrete pavers, wood, and metal lattices inspired by the town's historic forges and carpentry. The aged concrete, in particular, echoes the tones and textures of the old town, reinforcing visual continuity between the new plaza and the historic areas. The paving layout, composed of 8x8 and 16x16 slabs, defines the square's areas for movement, gathering, and rest, enhancing accessibility through subtle material transitions.

Furniture and Lighting - The seating areas are strategically arranged within the plaza's inner squares, aligning with the paving grid. Wooden benches of varying sizes and backrest designs invite people to sit freely, enhancing the space's flexibility for interaction and relaxation. The plaza also includes litter bins and tree pits, crafted with a lattice pattern to ensure cohesion in design. Native, deciduous trees add seasonal interest, providing shade in the summer and sun in the winter, making the plaza a dynamic and ever-changing space. As for lighting, it's integrated into the vertical edges of the plaza's folds, accentuated by metal lattices that diffuse the light. This setup enhances visibility and highlights the slopes and contours of the space, guiding movement and defining pathways after dusk. Additional lighting elements on the plaza's edges and existing light sources complement this arrangement, ensuring that the space remains well-lit and welcoming.