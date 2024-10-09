Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK

Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK

Save

Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 2 of 42Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 3 of 42Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 4 of 42Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 5 of 42Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Religious Architecture, Chapel
Nesvačilka, Czech Republic
  • Architects: RCNKSK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ondřej Bouška
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 2 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

Text description provided by the architects. For over a hundred years, the people of Nesvačilka longed for a chapel, a place of spiritual reflection, a space where they could gather as a community of faith. Father René Strouhal, together with the parishioners, shared not only this desire but also a vision: to create a building that would not only shape the surrounding landscape but would also influence the culture, society, and heritage of this place. Little did I know at the time that this decision would set us on a twelve-year journey.

Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 3 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška
Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 31 of 42
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Ondřej Bouška
Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 4 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

The gently undulating landscape of southern Moravia is vast, with endless fields stretching as far as the eye can see. Nesvačilka has changed little since its baroque inception, with its original layout preserving an elevated spot above the village where the settlement naturally ascends and is visible from afar. This site seemed destined to fulfill the baroque ideals of cultivating the land – a land where no forests or rocks are in sight, only soil and fields. The use of natural materials, rare in this region, such as stone and wood, holds symbolic significance: to bring faith into a parched landscape. I chose the concept of a central structure, one that would stand on the hilltop as a beacon, a point of orientation both in space and in spirit.

Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 12 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška
Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 5 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

The locals selected Our Lady of Sorrows as the chapel's patroness, symbolizing the suffering she endured. Her story and emotions are reflected in the space. Upon the dust and soil of this place, which form the floor, we build a temple. The lower section, made of gneiss stones, represents us – stubborn, disobedient, and difficult to mold. From these stones, seven beams rise toward the heavens, symbolizing the Seven Sorrows of Mary, connecting us to God. From the sky falls a veil of Mary's tears, weeping over us. The delicate wooden structure, interwoven with small windows, allows sunlight to penetrate the heart of the chapel at all times. The building is encircled by a ring of the Stations of the Cross, complemented by apple trees, which form an avenue leading to the chapel, and an orchard behind it connecting to the surrounding fields.

Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 25 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

The structure blends tradition with modernity. The construction is inspired by medieval building techniques, in dialogue with modern technologies. The floor is made of compacted, rammed earth, while the walls are made of quarried stone. The supporting lamellar structure, made from a thousand wooden elements, traditionally joined with pegs and wedges, was crafted using CNC milling. The fifteen-meter-long beams are hand-carved, freely traversing the space, crowned by a steel spire on the roof. Upon entry, you are greeted by five-meter-high doors, open into a dynamic space. The perspective of the beams and surrounding structure draws you upward. The chapel transcends time. What you experience is its expression, the play of light, acoustics, and scent. The materials are natural, tactile, and imbued with craftsmanship, aiming to lift you beyond the everyday. A key factor in material choice was the ability to age beautifully, enhancing rather than diminishing their quality over time.

Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 8 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

The entire construction was funded by donations, which extended the building time. However, this period allowed me to critically reassess the design and carefully consider the technical and symbolic aspects, ensuring meticulous execution. Close collaboration with the builders and attention to detail led me to produce both the construction and production documentation, refining the processes in line with financial and technical constraints.

Save this picture!
Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK - Image 7 of 42
© Ondřej Bouška

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nesvačilka, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RCNKSK
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelCzech Republic
Cite: "Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK" 09 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022089/our-lady-of-sorrows-chapel-rcnksk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags