  5. Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsJingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 1 of 55Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamJingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 4 of 55Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - More Images+ 50

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels
Jing De Zhen Shi, China
  • Principal Architect: Gong Dong
  • Project Architect: Han Zhang
  • Site Architects: Yaduo Liu, Zhengnan Xue
  • Construction Management: Liangliang Zhao, Jinteng Li
  • Project Team: Tianshu Guo, Xu Yan, Fanlin Gou, Yaduo Liu, Jinteng Li, Xiaokai Ma, Bo Mao, Qicheng Weng, Shida Liu, Andre Chedid, Xin Ai, Mofei Li, Yingyi Sun, Yudi Gao, Shipeng Guan, Wei Tao, Jiahui Li
  • Ceramic Art Avenue Lead Architect: Jie Zhang
  • Epc Lead: An-design Architects
  • Ceramic Art Avenue Project Architect: Jianxin Hu, Bingbing Zhang
  • Ceramic Art Avenue Architects Team: Wenxue Wu, Zhi Wang, Yongping Wang,Kai Zhong
  • Structural Design: Jueyang Zhang, Yahui Liu, Xin Bi
  • Mep Design: Yanan Yang, Juan Wang, Chunshuang Guo, Zhanwei Feng, Xiaofeng Shi, Hui Li
  • Landscape Design: Siyu Li, Mingyu Yu, Xu Yang
  • Façade Consultant: An-design Architects, LongBang Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Consultant: X Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University
  • Timber Structural Consultant: IStructure & CROWNHOMES
  • Intelligent Building Consultant: BOE
  • Signage Design: Beijing SEED Cultural Media Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Contractor: Shanghai Greenland Construction (Group) Co. Ltd., Suzhou Gold Mantis
  • Construction Decoration: Shanghai Fair Face Concrete Technology & Development Co. Ltd.
  • Client: Jingdezhen Towyi Cultural Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jing De Zhen Shi
  • Country: China
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pianfang Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Jingyang Camphor Court creates a tranquil courtyard in the heart of Jingdezhen (Jiangxi province), a city historically well-known for its porcelain production. The site is located in a bustling part of the city and is characterized by the presence of ongoing industrial heritage renewal projects around it. The site featured industrial relics such as a long and narrow industrial building, a few mechanical rooms, a dormitory, and a dilapidated pavilion. In and around these structures, camphor trees had grown to maturity. The retention of these trees became the basic premise of the project.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Xu Jun
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DONG

The design and organization of the hotel are different from most since the client requested that more than half of the program be open to the public. The arrangement and massing of both the existing and new volumes are designed with this criterion in mind. The hotel has the spirit of an urban public living room accompanied by a hospitality experience that is culture and human-oriented.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 49 of 55
First Floor Plan
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pianfang Studio
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hao Chen

The central part of the Jingyang Camphor Court consists of a wooden cloister encircling the lush camphor trees, which establishes a unique atmosphere at the core of the complex. All new hotel programs such as verandas, guest rooms, conference spaces, and restaurants are arranged around and connected to this central cloister. site limitations, no other large public spaces other than the cloister could be created. The distances between the walls of the different volumes are very narrow, akin to the narrow width between the exterior walls of local vernacular buildings. By putting all buildings in close proximity to each other, an intimate, personal, and nostalgic atmosphere is created, with guests able to discover the different material tonalities arranged along a path, like wandering through a maze.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 12 of 55
© Hao Chen
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 6 of 55
© Hao Chen

The hotel’s western area features a new courtyard-type building with the three buildings’ gable walls advancing and retreating to form small public plazas in front of them. From the exterior, these buildings’ subtle setback from the existing straight street draws the guests and public in. The entrance is located on the east of the site and has a deliberately low and unassuming profile, in accordance with the presence of trees and folded canopies. The subtle and human-oriented scale creates an intimate and welcoming atmosphere upon arrival. The hotel rooms are located in the old dormitory space, north of the central courtyard. Its walls were kept, while a new structure penetrates and juts out of the existing volume. Each hotel room has a balcony that faces the interior courtyard and the promenade spaces between the buildings.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 54 of 55
Model
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 24 of 55
© Yuning Zheng

The new restaurant is located in the former factory structure in the southern part of the site. The original side walls of this industrial relic were kept and thermal and sound insulation were added. Besides overall structural reinforcements, a new metal roof structure was added to increase the buildings’ safety. The ceiling height was also increased, and new skylights were introduced, creating a more pleasant and contemporary spatial atmosphere for guests while also paying homage to the site’s industrial past.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Image 15 of 55
© DONG
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Pianfang Studio

The bricks of the original structures had a red and orange hue. We wanted to honor this palette when opting for the tonality of the new buildings. Throughout the hotel, we used warm-colored concrete and a thin layer of tiles with a similar gradient. The external walls of the old and new volumes are a mix of kiln and old clay bricks and between the old and the new bricks, a warm-colored concrete is cast in place to create a harmonious transition between the preserved elements and those newly added. Their materiality, color, and texture are closely related to the history of porcelain production in Jingdezhen.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hao Chen
Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Hao Chen

The Jingyang Camphor Court creates a new type of hotel experience with a publicly accessible courtyard that is as large as possible. Next to creating a tranquil and natural environment, the strategy of preservation, renovation, and revitalization of an existing warehouse was central for the arrangement and massing of new programs and creating a new and inviting atmosphere and future for this hotel.

Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Pianfang Studio

Project location

Address:Xin Chang Xi Lu, Zhu Shan Qu, Jing De Zhen Shi, Jiang Xi Sheng, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Vector Architects
Cite: "Jingyang Camphor Court / Vector Architects" 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015451/jingyang-camphor-court-vector-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

© Hao Chen

景仰书院 / 直向建筑

Top #Tags