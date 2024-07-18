House on Lake Como / J. Mayer H. Architects

+ 22

Project Team: Hans Schneider, Jürgen Mayer H., Max Margorskyi

Architect On Site: Federico Bianchi - Studio di architettura Fabio Bianchi

Contractor: Petazzi Costruzioni SRL

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The historic 18th-century villa is situated in a prime location on the shores of Lake Como. Its exterior walls extend to the water, and a small harbor is connected to the boat garage under the house. With a 180-degree panoramic view from east to west, the house is bathed in sunlight throughout the year. The octagonal villa survived the centuries almost untouched until it was conventionally renovated in 2019. The current renovation for a family of five aimed to reclaim the unique character of the house and garden, while integrating new elements into the historic structure in an engaging dialogue.

All existing surfaces, built-in furniture, and functional objects were preserved and unified with a monochromatic paint scheme for each room. The glossy finish highlights irregularities and signs of wear, revealing multiple layers of time. Rooms facing the lake are painted in light colors to capture the radiant light and reflect the water's reflections on the ceiling. In contrast, rooms facing away from the lake are painted in darker blue and brown tones, creating calm, introverted retreats even in the blazing summer sun.

Special objects, such as character-rich furniture, marble elements in the bathrooms, and unique lighting fixtures, were added to the monochromatic backdrop in the second phase. Originally, the main rooms of the villa on the living floor had ceiling frescoes of varying quality, with only the fresco in the oval fireplace room remaining. As a nod to the past, Parisian painter Matthieu Cossé designed the ceilings of the two mirrored corner rooms, which house the kitchen and study.

The villa's exterior was carefully refined, keeping the original facade color and adjusting the window frames and surrounds to match. New awnings and green shutters provide complementary accents. The garden, while retaining many existing elements, was also completely redesigned. The existing pool was lined with regional greenish stone and bordered by a wide seating edge. On the opposite side of the villa, a sculpture by Tony Matelli stands.

In addition to the boat garage, a new dock was added to accommodate larger boats. The grotto was expanded to include showers and changing rooms, designed to evoke a cave-like atmosphere, and enhanced with a fountain featuring water lilies and fish. The former ice cellar was transformed into a custom stainless steel garden kitchen, crafted in collaboration with Ertl and Zull from Berlin. The garden's planting was densely populated with evergreen shrubs, and supplemented with fruit trees and banana plants. Climbing plants will strengthen the connection between the house and garden in the coming years.