World
Manacá House / VAGA

Manacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography, FacadeManacá House / VAGA - Interior Photography, WindowsManacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography, FacadeManacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeManacá House / VAGA - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cesário Lange, Brazil
  • Architects: VAGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  568
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Decameron, Ecoflame Garden, Punto e Filo, Wooding
  • Lead Architects : Fernando O'Leary, Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria
  • Collaborators: Gabriela Inomata
  • Client: NR Construção e Incorporação
  • Other Projects: Monteiro Soluções em Engenharia
  • Landscape: SEIVA Arquitetura e Paisagem
  • City: Cesário Lange
  • Country: Brazil
Manacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The project of Casa Manacá, located on a corner lot in the city of Cesário Lange, São Paulo, established relationships with various pre-existing elements on the land. Designed by VAGA Arquitetura office, it promoted an interaction between the landscape and the architecture of the residence.

Manacá House / VAGA - Image 20 of 37
© Carolina Lacaz
Manacá House / VAGA - Image 22 of 37
© Carolina Lacaz

The relationship with the street, ideal sunlight, and privacy were the main relationships established, requiring different levels of interaction between interior and exterior. For this, the spatial distribution of the house is organized around three programmatic cores associated with each other.

Manacá House / VAGA - Image 27 of 37
© Carolina Lacaz

These cores are housed in two large volumes that intersect: the first, for services, configures the front of the house to the street, next to the core of collective activities, open to the view of the lake and the garden. The second configures the intimate volume, facing a private garden that, in addition to bringing greenery into the environment, offers freshness and privacy to the rooms. The transition between the cores occurs gradually, as collective activities extend into the intimate volume through the integrated living and kitchen area, without losing their autonomy. The construction system, composed of a metal structure and masonry walls, was defined as prioritizing efficiency in the work and speed in construction.

Manacá House / VAGA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Carolina Lacaz
Manacá House / VAGA - Image 31 of 37
Floor Plan
Manacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz

The metal roof is the protagonist in the project and serves as an articulation element between the two volumes of the house, passing over the social entrance and overlapping the intimate area with lower ceiling height. It is supported by a central eaves beam that runs through the entire building longitudinally, serving as a structural element, drainage of rainwater, and passage of installations. In addition, the shape of the roof ensures a higher ceiling height in the areas of collective activities, forming large eaves that protect from the sun on the north side.

Manacá House / VAGA - Interior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz
Manacá House / VAGA - Image 34 of 37
Section
Manacá House / VAGA - Image 19 of 37
© Carolina Lacaz

As it is a property intended for sale, the project of Casa Manacá became a challenge for the architects, due to the uncertainty regarding the final client which influenced the aesthetic and functional decisions of the residence. Therefore, low-cost solutions were adopted, and executed with technical and aesthetic refinement. The objective was to guarantee a result that pleased potential buyers and, simultaneously, establish a high standard of quality for the other constructions in the condominium.

Manacá House / VAGA - Exterior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

VAGA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
