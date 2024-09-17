Suna House / YDR estudio

+ 54

Design Team: Yolanda De Rueda, Kevin Arnoldo Rodriguez

City: La Ribera

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the azure expanse of the beach and the rugged beauty of the mountains, this vacation house in La Ribera, B.C.S., Mexico, epitomizes serene luxury and harmonious design. The property is a captivating blend of natural beauty and sophisticated architecture, perfectly poised to offer an exceptional retreat experience. As visitors approach, they are greeted by a functional yet elegant entry sequence. A striking cactus wall introduces two mirror modules flanking the entrance: a car garage and a service house, each seamlessly integrated into the overall aesthetic. Beyond these modules, desert-inspired patios on both sides guide guests along a pathway leading to the main house.

The exterior walls of the main house and modules are covered in local stone that harmonizes with the surrounding sand. As you approach the main house, the roof is tilted upward, drawing the eyes toward the sky. The architectural palette complements the coastal setting, with beige concrete mimicking the natural color of the sand and warm wooden accents reflecting the nearby desert landscape. This choice of materials enhances the house's integration with its surroundings.

The residence is thoughtfully organized around a central circular patio, serving as the heart of the home. This unique design element is not just a focal point but a versatile space for relaxation, meditation, and social interaction. At the center of this circular space lies a fire pit, surrounded by a circular sofa that invites gathering and contemplation. The patio's open design frames the night sky, offering an unparalleled vantage point for stargazing amid the soothing glow of the fire.

The house features six bedrooms, each designed with a neutral palette. The master bedroom boasts a beach view, while a second master faces the circular patio. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom with a bunk bedroom and overlook the desert-inspired patio at the back of the house. The bathrooms are finished in travertine marble, which maintains the house's material concept while adding a clean and elegant touch.

Surrounding the central patio, the living spaces open fully from the entrance to the beach terrace, allowing for cross-ventilation and seamless integration between spaces. To the front of the property, facing the pristine beach, the social area extends outward with a spacious terrace. Here, a series of sculptural concrete cubes form the pool, jacuzzi, and steps leading directly to the sand. This design enhances the connection to the beach and ensures smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor living.

This coastal retreat in La Ribera is more than just a vacation home; it is a space designed to embrace the natural beauty of its surroundings, offering an extraordinary blend of relaxation, luxury, and a connection to the star-studded sky and serene beach.