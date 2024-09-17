Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Suna House / YDR estudio

Suna House / YDR estudio

Save

Suna House / YDR estudio - Exterior PhotographySuna House / YDR estudio - Image 3 of 59Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, FacadeSuna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsSuna House / YDR estudio - More Images+ 54

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
La Ribera, Mexico
  • Architects: YDR estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luz Imelda Castillo
  • Lead Architect: Yolanda De Rueda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luz Imelda Castillo

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the azure expanse of the beach and the rugged beauty of the mountains, this vacation house in La Ribera, B.C.S., Mexico, epitomizes serene luxury and harmonious design. The property is a captivating blend of natural beauty and sophisticated architecture, perfectly poised to offer an exceptional retreat experience. As visitors approach, they are greeted by a functional yet elegant entry sequence. A striking cactus wall introduces two mirror modules flanking the entrance: a car garage and a service house, each seamlessly integrated into the overall aesthetic. Beyond these modules, desert-inspired patios on both sides guide guests along a pathway leading to the main house.

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Image 6 of 59
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luz Imelda Castillo

The exterior walls of the main house and modules are covered in local stone that harmonizes with the surrounding sand. As you approach the main house, the roof is tilted upward, drawing the eyes toward the sky. The architectural palette complements the coastal setting, with beige concrete mimicking the natural color of the sand and warm wooden accents reflecting the nearby desert landscape. This choice of materials enhances the house's integration with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Image 14 of 59
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Luz Imelda Castillo

The residence is thoughtfully organized around a central circular patio, serving as the heart of the home. This unique design element is not just a focal point but a versatile space for relaxation, meditation, and social interaction. At the center of this circular space lies a fire pit, surrounded by a circular sofa that invites gathering and contemplation. The patio's open design frames the night sky, offering an unparalleled vantage point for stargazing amid the soothing glow of the fire.

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Image 56 of 59
Plan

The house features six bedrooms, each designed with a neutral palette. The master bedroom boasts a beach view, while a second master faces the circular patio. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom with a bunk bedroom and overlook the desert-inspired patio at the back of the house. The bathrooms are finished in travertine marble, which maintains the house's material concept while adding a clean and elegant touch. 

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Luz Imelda Castillo

Surrounding the central patio, the living spaces open fully from the entrance to the beach terrace, allowing for cross-ventilation and seamless integration between spaces. To the front of the property, facing the pristine beach, the social area extends outward with a spacious terrace. Here, a series of sculptural concrete cubes form the pool, jacuzzi, and steps leading directly to the sand. This design enhances the connection to the beach and ensures smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor living.

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Image 16 of 59
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography
© Luz Imelda Castillo

This coastal retreat in La Ribera is more than just a vacation home; it is a space designed to embrace the natural beauty of its surroundings, offering an extraordinary blend of relaxation, luxury, and a connection to the star-studded sky and serene beach.

Save this picture!
Suna House / YDR estudio - Interior Photography, Arch
© Luz Imelda Castillo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YDR estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Suna House / YDR estudio" [Casa Suna / YDR estudio] 17 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020987/suna-house-ydr-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags