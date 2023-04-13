Submit a Project Advertise
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes

Cultural Center
Brie, France
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The site is an “in-between”, a bridge, a vestige of rural life in the jaws of urban sprawl. To the northwest is the town of Chessy and its peripheral housing developments nibbling away at what remains of Brie, and to the southwest, Disney’s perfectly delimited and defined entertainment and hospitality complex.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luc Boegly

The project had to be easy to read and communicate the link between two worlds, i.e., the one of the new town, and the one of illusion, both dropped there almost randomly, without any historical relationship to the landscape, whereas the authenticity and permanence of the Tournelles farm simply and naturally recall the world of agriculture to which the neighboring buildings owe their existence.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Brick, Arch
© Luc Boegly

The architectural strength of the Tournelles farm resides in the massiveness and simplicity of the volumes surrounding a centrally protected space where activity is concentrated, a traditionally inward-looking and totally closed position, providing protection from the vagaries of the vast world outside.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Image 41 of 45
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Image 42 of 45

Two new constructions have been added here in place of the deconstructed wings to house, to the southeast of the courtyard, the music studios, and to the northwest, the multipurpose hall, and its backstage areas (offices, dressing rooms, wings, etc.). These two extensions were treated like enclosure walls with the aim of restoring the initial ambiance of the farm and its general morphology organized around the main central courtyard.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Thus, the tiles and rubblestone were deconstructed, cleaned, sorted, and stored in piles according to their diverse natures and grain textures for subsequent reuse in a new composition of limestone and terra cotta evoking geological strata and recalling the sites rootedness in the land.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography
© Luc Boegly

The interior spaces are treated with materials used in their raw state, avoiding effects of style and mannerisms, the aim is to enhance the project’s materiality and to link the facility even further to the history and memory of the place.

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luc Boegly
Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Interior Photography
© Luc Boegly

The music school’s performance hall and the main theatre space are each slipped into two restored granaries so as to take full advantage of these two atypical volumes so characteristic of the site. These two halls are equipped with all the required stage equipment (fly system, video projection, shell, stage lighting, etc.) offering a rich range of possibilities (musicals, theatre, dance, video, etc.).

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Luc Boegly

