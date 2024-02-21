Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio

Houses
Hyderabad, India
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Context: Jubilee Hills is a hilly, up-market residential neighborhood in Hyderabad, India. It is filled with large, opulent residences, most of which are more vanity projects of its influential inhabitants than climate or context-sensitive structures. As such, every building, in an attempt to appear distinct and more striking in its immediate surroundings, made this neighborhood an amalgamation of a misfit mix of architectural styles from every when and where. Character, if any, comes from the undulating hilly roads, the rocky terrain, and the consistent presence of large trees, especially the Yellow flame trees (Peltophorum pterocarpum), compared to the other neighborhoods of Hyderabad.

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
Plan - Ground and 1st Floors
Plan - Ground and 1st Floors
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column, Courtyard
The site is 160 feet long with shorter sides of 60 feet facing north and south. The shorter sides have road access and a slope down 30 feet from south to north. On the north and south, just outside the site, are gigantic Yellow flame trees towering over four stories. 

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
Section
Section

House of cascading terraces: A large foyer with an overhanging garden punctured with skylights welcomes one into the lower two levels of the house through a colossal door. These levels accommodate all the recreational spaces centered around a large double-height volume that houses the pool. The upper five levels stagger back to create north terraces echoing the undulating paddy fields of India. These terraces are shaded throughout the year by the floor preceding it, filled with a landscape that cascades onto the subsequent lower terraces. The towering yellow flame trees along the northern and southern sides act as a natural visual barrier from the immediate surroundings, and their dramatic seasonal bloom adds a lush yellow foliage to the environmental palette. 

Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floors
Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floors
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
Inside, in the heart of the house, is a large central volume with two connecting double-height areas. A large, blank, marble-cladding wall runs through the entirety of this volume, over which light washes through the skylights strategically placed above the indoor plantation areas. A sculptural staircase bends sinuously in the chiaroscuro, whose shape-shifts with the skylights overhead, fanning out to the first-floor living room. There are three bedrooms, two on the first floor and a third on the second, all peeking into the central volume through introspective windows. Usurping the third floor, a master bedroom finds itself graciously complemented by an attached study and a private verandah. The apex features a party room for al fresco entertaining conferred upon the family’s inner circle of friends and visitors.

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography
Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
Sectional Detail
Sectional Detail

Materiality:  Inert white marble forms the majority of the palette, with a few highlights of beige lime plaster and brass. Light becomes a building material, percolating through various skylights in large volumes. Biophilic landscapes in the interiors and the exterior juxtapose over the contrasting marble interiors to create a sense of timelessness. A multiplicity of visual and sensory experiences is given precedence over fleeting luxury trends.

Jubilee Terraces Residence / Spacefiction Studio - Exterior Photography
