The Mix Restaurant / The Bloom

+ 4

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At "Mix," we have preserved the full canopy of trees surrounding the site, allowing them to become integral elements of the space. These majestic trees serve as living pillars, supporting fabric canopies that gently ripple in the breeze, providing shade and filtering light to create a serene and atmospheric environment. This project is not just about creative design but also about honoring and coexisting with nature. Rather than clearing the site, we meticulously adapted the architecture to embrace the existing trees.

The soft waves of the fabric canopy above protect against the sun and diffuse the light, creating a tranquil and inviting ambiance that naturally regulates temperature. The result is a dining experience that feels like one is nestled within a tropical forest, with sunlight softly filtering through the leaves and enhancing the connection to nature.

Our architecture encourages guests to feel like users of the space and as part of the natural world, enveloped and protected by it. "Mix" invites diners to reconnect with nature while enjoying the modern amenities of a restaurant and café. This project is a testament to how humans can live and work in harmony with nature rather than oppose it. Integrating natural elements like trees and natural light isn't just an aesthetic choice but a key contributor to enhancing the quality of the space, offering guests a unique and memorable experience.

Our images highlight how this harmonious blend of nature and architecture comes to life, especially in the evening when the interplay of light and shadow creates a magical atmosphere. The soft, warm glow from hanging lights enhances the space without overpowering it, allowing the trees to maintain their strong presence as living witnesses to this union. Our use of layered corrugated cement walls provides a sense of rugged strength reminiscent of mountain ranges or cliffs while blending seamlessly with the lush greenery—the industrial yet refined design balances the rough with the soft, the man-made with the natural.

Moreover, we have been mindful of health and safety in our material choices, ensuring that the corrugated cement is free of harmful substances like asbestos. The open, airy design further promotes good air circulation, enhancing our guests' overall well-being. Integrating greenery improves air quality and contributes to a calming, relaxing environment.

In "Mix," we have not just built a space for people to gather but created a living environment where nature and humans coexist and interact positively. Our design philosophy is vividly reflected in this project, where the beauty of natural materials and the warmth of natural light combine to create a serene, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing environment.