World
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 2 of 40In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 3 of 40In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, WindowsIn Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Bedroom, DoorIn Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tiptur, India
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 9 of 40
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the town of Tiptur within the Tumkur district, this residence occupies a corner plot measuring 70’x40’ in a relatively new layout, devoid of immediate neighboring structures and architectural context/character. Addressing concerns related to privacy and security, the house incorporates a protective random rubble black granite stone wall that surrounds it, which is sourced from a nearby local granite quarry, resembling a fortification. Within this enclosure, the house block is positioned. A deliberate interplay of materials and spaces defines the area between the stone wall and the house.

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 3 of 40
© Atik Bheda

The stone wall serves as both a safety barrier and a buffer against potential future developments in the vicinity. The space between the house block and the wall is thoughtfully landscaped with plantations and skylights. Internally, the design embraces a sequence of interconnected spaces illuminated by indirect sunlight. Inspired by the essence of the old town of Tiptur, where steps and gathering spaces under trees are prevalent, the house recreates this atmosphere through indoor-outdoor spaces interwoven with each other.

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Atik Bheda
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Garden, Windows
© Atik Bheda
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 38 of 40
Section
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda

The concept draws from the traditional "katte," resembling verandahs connected to historic homes, surrounded nearby towns, this idea manifests as levels connecting different spaces, forming semi-public gathering zones within the house. These areas not only effectively utilize transition spaces but also breathe life into the home, reminiscent of the lively atmosphere found in the old town. The design strategically incorporates staggered, overlapping courtyards, providing captivating views from spaces within the house.

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Atik Bheda
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 36 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Atik Bheda

The design concept revolves around a strategically planned layout, where the living room is situated between two courtyards – one to the east and the other to the west. A seamless connection to nature is established as the kitchen is intricately linked to a landscape area featuring a kitchen garden. The kids' bedroom unfolds into a double-height green court, which in turn seamlessly connects to the common areas, creating a fluid integration with the overall living space. The first-floor bedrooms are thoughtfully designed with large sliding folding door windows extending into the living courtyards, creating a harmonious integration of spaces.

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Atik Bheda
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 32 of 40
Idea Diagram

The material palette adopts a minimalist approach, featuring white-washed walls, raw concrete slabs, and random rubble masonry for the enclosure wall. The latter is constructed using locally sourced black granite indigenous to Tiptur, imbuing the space with a distinct and authentic character.

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold - Image 2 of 40
© Atik Bheda

Project gallery

About this office
A Threshold
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold" 19 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015804/in-between-gardens-residence-a-threshold> ISSN 0719-8884

