World
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeAEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamAEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 18AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior PhotographyAEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Institutional Buildings
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Yutaro Ota*, Nanako Adachi*, Yohei Mochizuki, Fumiya Kaneko, Yoo Shiho, Kyoko Mase
  • Cooperation: Ejiri Structural Engineers
  • City: Shibuya City
  • Country: Japan
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

AEAJ Green Terrace: New facility for Aroma Environment Association of Japan. An overall shape that looks like a tree was assembled using small section pieces (105mm×105mm) of Japanese cypress based on the theme of the aroma of wood and enclosing it inside a glass box. This glass box is filled with the aroma of wood, creating space where you can experience the fragrance throughout the facility.

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 9 of 18
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Ground Floor
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 10 of 18
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

The main structure consists of a steel frame, but the dimensions of the steel members were reduced so that they were close to the small sections of the wood members in an attempt to blend in with the unique, delicate feeling of particles.

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 17 of 18
Section
AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

The terrace, with a structure like a balancing toy, has an open panoramic view of the Jingumae woods. One of the focal points of the design process consisted of combining small wood particles to create a structure with an ambiguous profile similar to an arts and crafts project in contrast to the Yoyogi National Gymnasium designed by Kenzo Tange, which can be seen across the railway tracks.

AEAJ Green Terrace / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 7 of 18
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Project location

Address:Japan, 〒150-0051 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Jingūmae, 6-chōme−34−２４ AEAJグリーンテラス, Japan

