World
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Workshop, Cultural Architecture
Thành phố Hội An, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tropical Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  682
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 8 of 37
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The Terra Cotta Workshop is a complex of spaces shaped by brick walls: two long folded walls and a circular wall surrounding the original brick kiln - an architecture that existed for more than two decades, has been preserved, and is the core of the new workshop.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Trieu Chien

The craftsmen’s daily activities have been maintained as a habit since the presence of the former workshop. New architecture came later and was formed from the process of observing light, wind direction, footsteps, sitting position, walking style, and how to turn to find the appropriate source of light to make sculptural works. All these activities are condensed and arranged into basic geometric spaces.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 10 of 37
© Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 32 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Two 5.4 m high brick walls divide activities into three main areas:

- The experiential area for visitors is on the outer side, along the long brick wall. This space connects to the Terra Cotta Studio by an outdoor walkway. This is where people can try to  "touch the clay", create their own souvenir, and listen to stories told by the craftmen.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 13 of 37
© Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 15 of 37
© Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 35 of 37
Sections aa and bb

- The craftsmen's daily working area is on the river bank side, along the folded wall. Rammed earth floor – a technique used in building and finishing traditional Vietnamese floors, is used to create natural humidity, along with hollow brick walls that create a connection between the outside environment and the working space.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Bench
© Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 33 of 37
Plan - 1st Floor
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Trieu Chien

- Between those two areas, a long corridor and the main kiln space are present. Brick slag, failed products, and leftovers after a firing process are broken and reused as a special finishing material to cover the courtyard surface. Here, people can hear the sound of the terra cotta at every step. This experience can be the first step to feeling the presence of terra cotta in the entire workshop complex, but that can also be the last step of the tour to fully see the product-making process: There are well craft works neatly displayed on shelves, but there are also fragments of some decorative statue, that had not yet reached its final step, on the ground.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Trieu Chien
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Image 37 of 37
Diagram
Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Brick walls provide shade and direct airflows, and a row of low windows limits sunlight angles. Those walls are not only the units used to divide spaces but also connect them to the whole building. Once people sit down, viewing through the brick walls’ low openings at eye level expands the vision toward different corners of the terra cotta workshop. That connection even extends beyond the scope of the project to the surrounding landscape, the garden, Terra Cotta Studio, and bamboo bushes next to the river.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Trieu Chien

The round wall embraces the old kiln, creates a simple block, and fits neatly within the flat walls. Inside, the architectural space opens opportunities to highlight activities that have never been fully seen before. Architecture can tell the story of the completion process of a batch of terra cotta, from the first step, such as moving and placing the clay works into the kiln, adding firewood and charcoal, seeing the white smoke escaping from the skylight while the kiln is operating, and the formation of final products.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

The building becomes an "organic" part of the workshop's daily activities and the surrounding environment.

Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Thành phố Hội An, Vietnam

Tropical Space
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryWorkshopCultural ArchitectureVietnam

Cite: "Terra Cotta Workshop / Tropical Space" 07 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016217/terra-cotta-workshop-tropical-space> ISSN 0719-8884

