  Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Principal Architect: Mike Wang
  • Design Team: Cover Architecture
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. A street-facing ADU presents a sculptural façade, bringing intrigue to a quiet Altadena neighborhood. Its expressive sloped partition wall with a large circular opening, at once, conceals and reveals what's beyond the parapet. Designed by principal architect Mike Wang of Cover Architecture, the 620 sf dwelling is a place for his mother, Pei and her partner, Dan—both former professors, to enjoy their retirement while living in proximity to Mike and his young family who reside in the primary house on site.

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Leonid Furmansky
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Interior Photography
© Leonid Furmansky
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky

Contrary to the typical residential lot, the ADU is situated at the front given that the existing suburban 1961 ranch-style single-story house is pushed all the way to the edge of a ravine, overlooking Hahamongna Watershed Park. The introduction of two new structural forms—the ADU and storage are designed to intentionally challenge the prosaic post-and-beam house at the back of the lot. This deliberate contrast in building styles and eras is an interplay between the ordinary and the extraordinary.

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky
Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Leonid Furmansky

The geometric forms, voids and openings of the front façade are driven primarily by programmatic requirements. Built on a raised foundation, the necessity for stairs and a deck to access the ADU helps integrate an outdoor sitting area to enjoy coffee or read a book behind the partition, which also acts as a protective barrier for privacy.

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Image 13 of 18
© Leonid Furmansky

The curvature of the roof eaves responds not only to the curved wall but is configured to invite natural daylight into the dwelling. The resultant façade evolves into a compelling composition where the arched entry of the storage mimics the curvilinear forms of the ADU, allowing the two volumes to read as a singular entity. A pathway between the ADU and the storage leads to a centralized courtyard space and the main house, connecting the dwellings to the outdoors as a way of shared, intergenerational living.

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Leonid Furmansky

Cheerful geometries extend from the exterior to the interior of the ADU, alongside a light, natural material palette. Playful details such as the round knobs on the Baltic birch plywood millwork throughout the rooms lend a soft hand feel to the tactile experience while light gray colored Pietra Artica Marble to the kitchen counter and onyx marble to the bathroom vanity surfaces impart a touch of sophistication. Given a fairly standard layout for an ADU, essential elements such as a sleeping area, bathroom, kitchen, and living space are generously allocated for comfort with the addition of a small office space tucked away in a corner from the bedroom so that the users can continue their scholarly pursuits.

Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture - Image 6 of 18
© Leonid Furmansky

Cover Architecture
Concrete

Cite: "Moongate ADU / Cover Architecture" 20 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021399/moongate-adu-cover-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

