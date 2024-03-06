Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers

Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers

Save
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers

Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, GardenToy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior PhotographyToy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, WindowsToy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, ChairToy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vatakara, India
  • Architects: Wallmakers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3843 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
  • Lead Architect: Vinu Daniel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Have you ever stepped on a lego block ? Everyone who has, even once in their lifetime, stepped on one would remember the pain of it. This led us to ponder over two questions: ‘How sturdy is this material?’ and ‘How much of it is left in everyone's houses after children discard them ?’

Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam

Plastic has managed to snake its way into almost every aspect of our daily lives, including 90% of the world’s toys, which is a far cry from the old Indian childhoods of outdoor play and wooden toys. With global toy sales peaking at $ 107.4 billion in 2022 and toys being unsuitable for recycling due to their complex forms and chemical additives, 80 % of all toys ever made have ended up in landfills, incinerators, or the ocean.

Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Image 8 of 26
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Image 24 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Chair
© Syam Sreesylam

When a project came up in Vadakara, North Kerala, where the consumption of toys is the highest in the state, the idea was to have a circular home accessible from every side with a verandah supported by toys and old Mangalore tiles. The cantilevered verandah that is held up by corbelling toys ran all around the house that had no relegated “front” and “back” elevations. There were three large trees in the cardinal directions of the home that dictated the position of the house along with the level difference on site, including a secluded basement floor with a library and bedroom.

Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Image 9 of 26
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Image 26 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam

The residence is conceived with the idea of a “House within a house” where the large living space will always be frequented by neighbors and members of the community, but the Japanese-style inspired shoji screens become translucent partitions providing light and visual connectivity for the private half. The central courtyard and the composite CSEB- Toy Jaali wall ( Compressed Stabilised Earth blocks made from soil from the site ) act like perforated external skin that allows for constant cross ventilation and better insulation. The project also features a radial ferrocement shell roof that helps to reduce reinforcement by 33%, CSEB walls that with a very less embodied energy of 572 MJ/cum and the traditional oxide flooring technique.

Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Image 25 of 26
Elevation

But most importantly, the kids in the neighbourhood are always frequenting the house to look at and point out their old toys. By using around 6200 discarded toys , “Toy Storey” manages to preserve the childhood of our generation forever on its walls.

Save this picture!
Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Syam Sreesylam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Toy Storey Residence / Wallmakers" 06 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014151/toy-storey-residence-wallmakers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags