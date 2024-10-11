Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairGarden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, ChairGarden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 4 of 28Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkGarden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fairfield, Australia
  • Architects: Sonelo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  204
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pier Carthew
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unios, ABI Interiors, Arc Reo, Astro Lighting, Cangini & Tucci, Easycraft, Elton Group, Falmec, James Hardie , Le Veneziane Di Cerim, Lysaght, Toss B
  • Lead Architects: Wilson Tang, Elodie Lim
  • Landscape Designers: Peachy Green
  • Landscape Construction: Parterre Landscape
  • Structural Engineers: Structify Consulting
  • Cabinet Makers: Creative Design Cabinets
  • City: Fairfield
  • Country: Australia
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 7 of 28
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. Garden Wall House is a permanent home for a family of four, a professional couple, and their two teenage children. The client's brief is to refresh their two-storey abode. The front part of the house (master bedroom suite) has previously been renovated. The south-facing living area (kitchen, meals area, and living) was dimly lit and cold. The connection to the garden from the living area was laborious and uninspiring. The focus of the alteration addition works is on optimizing the layout to suit the family's daily needs, engagement with the existing rear garden, and access to the northerly aspect. Additional space was not mandatory.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pier Carthew

The design response pivots around the idea of building a 'thick hedge' as a portal between the home and the garden. Lined with a rhythmical grid of green battens and espaliers, the addition extends east-west beyond the line of the existing house to provide new entry vestibules and simultaneously capture the northerly aspect. Large sliding doors and a skylight frame the garden view and the sky.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Proposed Ground Floor
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 11 of 28
© Pier Carthew

In the rear garden, the paved outdoor dining, also a landing space, creates a seamless flow from the living area to the lawn and the secondary raised brick plinth seating spot to catch the sun. Integrated raised brick veggie beds and barbecue add to the backyard living. Inside on ground level, the new kitchen and living remodeling places emphasis on openness, flow, and warmth.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 9 of 28
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 28 of 28
Isometric Diagram

Low clean line timber veneer cabinetries paired with muted stone tops aim to preserve clear vantages of the garden. The powder room and pantry addition gave the opportunity to rationalize the landing and dictate the transitional experience into the living space. This is the threshold when the entire room and garden are visually revealed. Concealed behind the powder room, the kitchen can flow freely to and fro the pantry without revealing what often can be cluttered.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Pier Carthew
Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 15 of 28
© Pier Carthew

On the first floor, the old toilet had no window and the bathroom was poky. We consolidated them into a good-sized shared bathroom. The bathroom vanity unit becomes the central vessel one pivots around to use the basin, shower, or bath.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 6 of 28
© Pier Carthew

The alteration addition unlocks the labored connection to the garden and daylight. The spaces are now light-filled and inviting. There is a reborn appreciation of the garden. Quality spaces with a high degree of flexibility are now accessible to the family whether to isolate, mingle, or host at ease, indoor and outdoor.  The experience of the home is complete. All parts of the house and property are effortlessly accessible and enjoyed on a daily basis.

Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects - Image 19 of 28
© Pier Carthew

Cite: "Garden Wall House / Sonelo Architects" 11 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022218/garden-wall-house-sonelo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

