World
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior PhotographyParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior PhotographyParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior PhotographyParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior PhotographyParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Brunswick, Australia
  • Architects: Austin Maynard Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Ross
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fisher & Paykel, Ambiance Lumiere, Bucalu, Ceramica Vogue, Dulux, Jakob Webnet, Lo&CO, Lysaght, Schindler , Sussex Taps, United Products, Universal Fans, Urban Stone
  • Project Team: Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Mark Stranan
  • Developers: Austin Maynard Architects
  • Builders: Hacer Group
  • Project Managers: Fontic
  • Structural & Civil Consultant: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Electro Mechanical Engineers: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Hydraulic Engineers: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Fire Services: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Fire Safety Engineers: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Acoustic Engineers: Arup
  • Esd Consultants: WSP Consultancy Pte Ltd
  • Traffic Consultants: GTA Consultants
  • Planning Consultants: Hansen
  • Access Consultants: Access Studio
  • Building Surveyors: Steve Watson & Partners
  • Cost Consultants: WT
  • City: Brunswick
  • Country: Australia
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. ParkLife is a high-performing, beautifully designed, community-focused apartment building located in Brunswick, in Melbourne's inner north. Designed to build community and prioritize social, economic and environmental sustainability, ParkLife has achieved an incredible 9-star energy rating.

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 6 of 38
© Tom Ross
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 33 of 38
Diagram 01
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross

Following on from the internationally recognized, multi-award-winning Terrace House, ParkLife continues to revolutionize high-density urban living. Taking the mantle again as both Architect and Developer,  Austin Maynard Architects has finessed the hard lessons learned, to deliver 37 refined, all-electric, fossil fuel-free, super-sustainable homes.

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Tom Ross
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tom Ross
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 28 of 38
Plans - Ground and 1st Floor
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Tom Ross

Set within Australia's first carbon-neutral residential precinct, ParkLife has a distinctive mountainous roofline and a unique rooftop amphitheater, as well as a variety of social/communal areas, diverse in scale, location and character. Homes comprise of 14 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, 2 three-bedroom and 2 Teilhaus apartments, each designed to extol space, efficiency, functionality and flexibility. Five of the apartments are designated social housing, through Housing Choices Australia.

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 18 of 38
© Tom Ross
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Tom Ross

In contrast to the big urban moments, there is a domestic scale playfulness on the skyline. Instead of a large open, windswept terrace, ParkLife provides a series of spaces varying in size, function, and character.

ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography
© Tom Ross
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 32 of 38
North and South Elevations
ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects - Image 19 of 38
© Tom Ross

Designed in collaboration with the Landscape Architects Openwork, areas include a productive garden with fruit trees and a real grass lawn for picnics, a covered deck, big enough for large get-togethers (with an electric barbecue) as well as practical facilities including a toilet, laundry and drying area. And then there is the amphitheater, perfect for social gatherings, special events, or simply to sit and watch the sun rise or set in a vast expanse of open sky.

Project location

Address:Brunswick, Australia

Austin Maynard Architects
Cite: "ParkLife Apartment Building / Austin Maynard Architects" 10 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

